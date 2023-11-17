Horse racing tips for Cheltenham on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and flag to note at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Placenet - 14:55 Cheltenham

Placenet showed useful form over hurdles and fences in France and a BHA mark of 124 could underestimate him starting out in Britain. Placenet proved prolific in France, winning on eight occasions, including twice at listed level over fences. He didn't race beyond two and three-quarter miles in France so has a stamina question to answer here on his British debut but the level of form he has shown suggests he's the one to beat off this mark - he's at least 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Good Risk At All - 13:45 Cheltenham

Good Risk At All was a useful hurdler who landed a couple of decent handicaps in that sphere but he looks set to reach a higher level over fences based on his impressive chasing debut at Carlisle last month. His chance was obviously helped by main rival Giovinco departing at the third-last when going well, but Good Risk At All hadn't been asked for his effort either and he easily brushed aside his remaining rivals, drawing 16 lengths clear of the reopposing Alaphilippe while hard held. Good Risk At All is entitled to take another step forward with that initial chasing experience under his belt and looks the type to win good races over fences.

The Timeform Flag Strictlyadancer - 13:10 Cheltenham Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated, Cold Trainer

Strictlyadancer had a productive time during the 2021/22 season, winning on three occasions including twice over this course and distance. He missed all of last season but shaped with encouragement on his reappearance at Chepstow last month and confirmed that promise when fourth over this course and distance three weeks ago, faring easily best of those ridden off the pace. Strictlyadancer has edged up 1 lb for that effort but he is on his last winning mark so is clearly still well treated and ought to go well in a race he landed in 2021. Some of Christian Williams' runners have struggled in recent months but the yard had its first winner since the end of August when Jony Max scored at Fakenham earlier in the week and there have been signs of late that the stable's form is starting to pick up, while Strictlyadancer has shown he's in good form in any case.