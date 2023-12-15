Horse racing tips for Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Threeunderthrufive - 14:25 Cheltenham

Threeunderthrufive had a breathing operation prior to his return in the Badger Beer at Wincanton last month and he produced his best effort yet to finish runner-up behind the progressive Blackjack Magic. Threeunderthrufive was the only one to threaten the winner in the straight at Wincanton, while he also deserves credit for sticking to his task and pulling 14 lengths clear of Frodon in third. He's edged up 3 lb in the weights for that effort but still appeals as being on a fair mark and is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

The Big Improver Mofasa - 12:40 Cheltenham

There are plenty of potential improvers in this interesting novice handicap chase but Mofasa might be capable of taking the biggest step forward. Mofasa won twice over hurdles for Michael Scudamore last season, showing useful form, but he is a chasing sort on looks and has quickly shown even better form over fences since joining Paul Nicholls. Mofasa was an encouraging runner-up to Broadway Boy on his chasing debut at Worcester in September and he confirmed that promise to score at Huntingdon last month, sticking to his task well to prevail. He could still have more to offer for his leading yard and remains open to further improvement over fences.

The Timeform Flag Forward Plan - 15:15 Doncaster Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Forward Plan took well to chasing last season and won back-to-back handicaps at Southwell before finishing placed in a couple of tougher events at Kelso and Ayr. Forward Plan was set a stiff task on his return in the Badger Beer at Wincanton last month as he was competing from 7 lb out of the weights, but he shaped well, making a good move into contention before fading into sixth. He's entitled to be sharper for that encouraging run, while it's an obvious positive that he's able to compete off his proper mark here as he drops in grade.