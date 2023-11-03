Horse racing tips for Ayr and Ascot on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and flag to note at Ayr and Ascot on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Thunder In Milan - 13:07 Ayr

Thunder In Milan was well backed on his reappearance at Perth in September and he rewarded that support with an emphatic 13-length success, readily drawing clear after leading on the bridle entering the straight. That wasn't a strong contest but the form is working out well - the second went close next time and the third has since snapped a long losing run - and Thunder In Milan still looks well treated following a 9 lb rise in the weights. He is at least 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and the style of his latest win leaves open the possibility he has even more in hand.

The Big Improver Idem - 12:55 Ascot

Idem showed promise in bumpers, finishing placed on all four outings, and he has made an excellent transition to hurdling, winning both starts in impressive fashion. Idem quickened up well to win with more in hand than the margin of two and a quarter lengths might suggest on his hurdling debut at Hexham in May and he then produced a better effort on the figures when again quickly settling matters on his return at Kelso in September. He's a bright prospect and it would be little surprise were he to raise his game again on his handicap debut.

The Timeform Flag Ginger Mail - 14:53 Ayr Flags: Horses For Courses, Hot Trainer

Ginger Mail made a winning return in this event 12 months ago and he also posted a couple of good efforts in defeat later in the campaign, including when runner-up back over this course and distance on his penultimate start. Ginger Mail shaped as if amiss when pulled up at Perth on his final start of the campaign but he has been given plenty of time to get over that and is clearly effective over this course and distance and when fresh. He makes his return with the Nick Alexander yard among the winners and he ought to launch a bold bid from what appears to be a fair mark.