Horse racing tips for Ascot on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Ascot on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Blackjack Magic – 15:00 Ascot

A case can be made for several in the Silver Cup Chase but the pick on Timeform ratings – and with a ‘p’ attached indicating that he remains on the upgrade – is Blackjack Magic for the in-form yard of Anthony Honeyball. Still lightly raced over fences, the eight-year-old won a couple of novice handicaps from four outings last season and there was lots to like about his successful reappearance in Wincanton’s Badger Beer Handicap Chase last month. He barely put a foot wrong on his way to coming through his biggest test yet with flying colours, travelling well through a race run at a strong gallop and impressing with his jumping on the way to beating the more seasoned Paul Nicholls pair Threeunderthrufive and Frodon. The runner-up was also a good second at Cheltenham last week and others have franked the form since too. While Blackjack Magic has a lot more weight on this occasion, that’s more a reflection of the fact he's mainly facing lesser opponents this time as he’s only been put up 6 lb for his Wincanton win and that shouldn’t be enough to prevent him from winning another good prize.

The Big Improver Idefix de Ciergues – 12:40 Ascot

Ascot’s opener is a stamina test for novice hurdlers over just short of three miles but that should be right up the street of Rebecca Curtis’s runner Idefix de Ciergues on his handicap debut. By Buck’s Boum, a half-brother to Big Buck’s who was a three-time winner of the card’s highlight, the Long Walk Hurdle, Idefix de Ciergues shaped increasingly like a stayer in his three starts in bumpers last season and again gave the impression even more of a test would suit when stepped up in trip for his hurdling debut at Ffos Las in October. Idefix de Ciergues finished third there after getting outpaced and then ran to a similar level, despite a slightly shorter trip, when filling the same position behind Clondaw Royale at Bangor. Those two third places in maidens have enabled him to be fast-tracked to handicaps and he looks on a good mark with the promise of further improvement to come over this longer trip.

The Timeform Flag Altobelli - 15:35 Ascot