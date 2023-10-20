Horse racing tips for Ascot on Champions Day on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and handicap hotshot at Ascot on Champions Day on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Kyprios - 13:15 Ascot

Kyprios looked rusty and was well below his best when runner-up to Eldar Eldarov in the Irish St Leger on his belated return at the Curragh last month but he sets a clear standard based on the form he showed during a dominant campaign last season and will take the beating if stepping up on his comeback and getting back to anything like his best. Kyprios won all six starts last season, including four at Group 1 level, bagging the Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and Prix du Cadran. He was particularly impressive in the Cadran, scoring by 20 lengths despite hanging badly left, and he produced the best performance by a stayer since the days of Le Moss and Ardross in the early '80s.

The Big Improver Jackie Oh - 14:25 Ascot

None of the field in the Fillies And Mares Stakes have the Timeform 'small p' for likely improver, but Jackie Oh certainly arrives on an upward curve and could still have more to offer. She failed to meet expectations when down the field in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot but hasn't looked back since, winning a Group 3 at Gowran Park before finishing runner-up in the Group 2 Blandford Stakes at the Curragh and then showing even better form in defeat when runner-up on her first crack at the highest level in the Prix de l'Opera a few weeks ago. Jackie Oh was able to turn the tables on her Blandford Stakes conqueror Lumiere Rock but was beaten a neck by French Guineas and French Oaks winner Blue Rose Cen. That was a smart effort from Jackie Oh who has relatively few miles on the clock after only seven starts during her first season of racing, and she is completely unexposed over a mile and a half as she steps up in trip here.

The Handicap Hotshot Docklands - 16:25 Ascot

Docklands has quickly developed into a smart performer this season and has been successful on his only two starts in handicap company, both over this course and distance. He made a mockery of his opening mark here in May, powering six and a half lengths clear, and he followed up in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot where he did well to get up by half a length having raced in the unfavoured standside group. Docklands disappointed when only sixth of seven in a Group 3 at Glorious Goodwood when last seen in August but he faced a different kind of test on that occasion and could be worth another chance back in a big-field handicap over a course and distance that play to his strengths.