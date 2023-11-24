Horse racing tips for Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Excello - 12:55 Ascot

There are some promising types in this novice hurdle but Excello sets a good standard based on the form he showed for his previous yard in France. Excello was placed on both starts over hurdles and he achieved a similar level in three starts over fences, winning at Auteuil on his penultimate outing before finishing runner-up in a listed chase at the same venue. He has joined Nicky Henderson and it will take a useful effort to topple him if he runs to a similar level as he did in France.

The Big Improver Famous Bridge - 15:35 Haydock

Famous Bridge progressed well over fences last season, winning a couple of handicaps at Wetherby, and he shaped with promise when a close-up fourth on his return at Ayr three weeks ago, losing out by less than half a length after failing to jump the final fence as fluently as the other principals. He showed enough at Ayr, though, to suggest that he remains ahead of the handicapper, particularly with the step back up in trip likely to unlock further improvement. He left the impression he still had a bit to give when scoring over three miles at Wetherby on his final start last season and he remains unexposed as a staying chaser.

The Timeform Flag Star of Lady M - 15:30 Lingfield Flags: Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

Star of Lady M has dropped a long way in the weights since the start of the season and she went close to taking advantage of her reduced mark at Wolverhampton last month, losing out by just a nose after racing closer to the strong pace than ideal on just her second start at six furlongs. She has edged up 1 lb but is still well treated based on some of the placed form she showed off higher marks earlier in the campaign and the booking of Oisin Murphy for the first time is a positive.