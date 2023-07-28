Horse racing tips for Ascot and York on Saturday

Timeform highlight their best bets at Ascot and York on Saturday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.
Sir Mark Prescott’s Golden Shot won an apprentice handicap at Ayr on Monday which means he avoids a penalty for that win and therefore looks very well treated in his bid to follow up quickly here.
He progressed well in an autumn campaign in staying handicaps on the all-weather last season and resumed that progress after nine months off at Ayr despite being easy to back.
Golden Shot had a length to spare in the end over Two Auld Pals, the pair finishing clear of the rest, though he was always holding on despite the runner-up reducing his lead late on. That was over thirteen furlongs, but Golden Shot is proven over this longer trip of two miles and will be hard to beat again.
The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes has much more depth to it this year than some of the recent renewals and it will be fascinating to see how Derby winner Auguste Rodin fares against some high-class older rivals.
Auguste Rodin has since won the Irish Derby too, though he made heavy weather of landing the odds at the Curragh, whereas Derby runner-up King of Steel made a really good impression in his latest win which came over the King George course and distance in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. King of Steel has only half a length to make up on Auguste Rodin from Epsom where he quickened clear in the straight only for Auguste Rodin to collar him in the closing stages.
Given that was only King of Steel’s third run after missing his intended return in the Dante Stakes, he emerged with plenty of credit on his first run for Roger Varian and, being a big, scopey colt, he has the potential to improve further and turn the tables on Auguste Rodin this time.
Flags: Trainer In Form, Horse In Focus
Johnny Murtagh’s filly Cadeau Belle has won both her starts in Ireland and with further improvement to come can complete a hat-trick in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes.
She followed up a debut success at Gowran in May when winning a listed race at Navan last month when showing much improved form to beat more experienced fillies and did so impressively, quickening to lead over a furlong out before beating older rival Cigamia by a length and a quarter.
That form has a solid look, with the runner-up finishing second again in Group 3 company next time. Cadeau Belle represents an in-form yard which has had a couple of winners already this week, while the booking of Jamie Spencer, twice successful at Royal Ascot last month, looks another plus.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org