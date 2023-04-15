Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note, including from the Grand National card at Aintree.

The Ratings Banker Romancero Le Dun – 12:45 Chepstow

Chepstow’s opening novice has the look of a two-horse race with Romancero Le Dun and Amoola Gold the only pair with any form over hurdles to speak of. They have very contrasting profiles, though, and while Amoola Gold is a ten-year-old better known as a handicap chaser for Dan Skelton, he did win a three-runner novice hurdle at Huntingdon two starts back but ran badly back over fences last time. Preference therefore is for Jane Williams’ four-year-old Romancero Le Dun who looked very much on the up until coming unstuck in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham last month. It’s easy to overlook that effort in a very competitive race, particularly as he reportedly lost a shoe and suffered a leg wound, and he can regain the winning thread back in much calmer waters here. He made an inauspicious start to his career when unseating at the first at Warwick but soon made amends when winning at Exeter next time and followed up under a penalty with another improved effort at Ludlow where he stayed on well in testing conditions which he’s likely to encounter again here. He’s got the physical scope to improve further which should make him more than a match for his much older rival.

The Big Improver Springwell Bay – 15:00 Aintree

The Mersey Novices’ Hurdle looks a very open contest with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle sixth Dark Raven, the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle winner You Wear It Well and the Challow winner Hermes Allen, who disappointed at Cheltenham, among those who have achieved the most so far. But Jonjo O’Neill has a smashing prospect with Springwell Bay who has the potential to take the step up in class in his stride. He finished third to Fennor Cross (winner here on Friday) over two miles on a previous try in graded company at Cheltenham in the autumn but has won all three of his other starts in novice hurdles this season. His two wins since Cheltenham have come over longer trips, firstly at Ascot in February when he ran out an impressive winner of a race that’s been contested by some notable names over the years, drawing clear of the Nicky Henderson pair Persian Time and Attacca on the run-in. Springwell Bay then faced an easier task at Wetherby last month where he won hard held by a length and three quarters from his only serious rival Hurricane Highway. He remains an exciting prospect, and his latest win should have set him up nicely for this return to better company.

The Timeform Flag Home By The Lee – 15:35 Aintree