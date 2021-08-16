Our top gossip column returns and expecting William Haggas to enjoy a day to remember at Ascot on Saturday.

3.10 Ascot - Baaeed

Baaeed can end Palace Pier's dominance as leading miler with victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. William Haggas has enjoyed a fantastic run recently but a win for this unbeaten athree-year-old could prove the highlight of his season. It was surprising that, given subsequent events and strong pre-race rumours as to his ability, the son of Sea The Stars started as big as 6/1 on debut at Leicester back in June, and it is something of an understatement to say that he has gone the right way since. His four subsequent wins culminated in his first Group One success at ParisLongchamp last month and even though he must improve on that again to beat Palace Pier, connections are confident there is more to come. He had an interrupted preparation for that race after a minor hiccup and his recent work suggests he is back in top nick.

1.25 Ascot - Hamish

Hamish, a stablemate of Baaeed, looks worth an each-way interest in the Group Two QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup. It often pays to follow lightly-raced horses at this late stage of the season and the Somerville Lodge camp will be hoping that old rivals Stradivarius and Trueshan will be feeling the effects of their trip to France two weeks ago. Hamish has been restricted to just one outing so far this term and that resulted in a game win over the smart Hukum at Kempton last month. Clearly open to further improvement, the lightly-raced five-year-old is reported in very good form and should be able to handle the step up to two miles for the first time. 2.00 Ascot - Rohaan

Rohaan has made great strides since landing his first success for David Evans off a mark of 55 just over 11 months ago and should take plenty of beating in the Group One QIPCO British Champion Sprint Stakes. He is now among the very best sprinters around and might well have notched his first top level win had it not been for a very slow start over the minimum trip at The Curragh last time. Ryan Moore, who steered him to Group Three success here in the spring, is back on board for the first time since that success and his partner looks sure to take plenty of beating on this return to his favoured six furlongs.

OUT NOW! Order Timeform Horses to Follow 2021/22 jumps issue

3.20 Market Rasen - Casablanca Mix

Casablanca Mix has shown her liking for this course in the past and is fancied to make a winning comeback in the Symphony Group Prelude Handicap Chase at Market Rasen. The winner of the valuable Summer Plate here in July 2019, she missed the second half of last season but has returned to training in great form and has been working with plenty of her old zest and enthusiasm. She is now back on the same mark which saw her win the Plate very comfortably and the Henderson camp are very hopeful of another big run.

2.10 Market Rasen - Martello Sky

Martello Sky developed into a very useful performer over timber last season and looks to have been found a good opportunity to make a winning return to action in the Linear By Symphony Handicap Hurdle. Lucy Wadham's charge ended the campaign with victory in a listed mares' race at Cheltenham, and looks the type to progress further in the weeks and months ahead. 4.35 Ffos Las - Amarillo Sky

Colin Tizzard had a disappointing 2020-21 season but as a consequence of that some of his horses look nicely handicapped. Amarillo Sky showed enough when winning at Exeter in March and Newton Abbot two months later to suggest he can win a good prize off his current rating of 132. He is fancied to run a big race in the Potter Group Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las and looks a very solid each-way proposition. 4.00 Ffos Las - Pic D'Orhy

Pic D'Orhy is just preferred to the promising Solwara One and Cadzand in the Osteoplus Ltd Novices Limited Handicap Chase. Although he had been troubled by breathing issues since his win in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury a couple of years ago. He has done plenty of work on the schooling grounds in preparation for this relaunch over the larger obstacles and is well handicapped on his best form over hurdles. 5.05 Ffos Las - Barden Bella

Barden Bella will be sharper for her comeback effort in a better class race at Chepstow eight days ago and looks worth an interest in the Tommy New Stags Head Carmarthen Conditional Jockeys' Mares' Handicap Chase. The step back in trip should also be appreciated and her trainer Christian Williams is in good form.

2.40 Kempton Sunday - Master Work