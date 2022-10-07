Our man tackles the big betting races at York and Newmarket on Saturday including the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap.

Value Bet tips: Saturday October 8 1pt e.w. Apollo One in 3.15 York at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt e.w. Call My Bluff in 3.40 Newmarket at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Unlikely double in store for Morris? Luke Morris could be able to pull off a rare double on Saturday as he bids to become the first jockey since Olivier Peslier in 1998 to win the Arc de Triomphe and Cesarewitch Handicap in the same season aboard CALL MY BLUFF. Morris is understandably riding the crest of a wave at present following Alpinista’s heroics in Paris last weekend and he’s an eyecatching booking for a horse sneaking in near the foot of the weights and officially 3lb ahead of the handicapper for Saturday's big betting heat. He’s due to go up to a mark of 88 for future engagements on the back of two fine efforts since the Cesarewitch weights were initially published, including when ultimately beaten just a length and a half by very solid yardstick Rajinsky in the course and distance trial for this race last month.

As was the case at Chester the time before, that race was won by a horse able to dictate a steady pace on the front end which clearly didn’t suit Call My Bluff, who became outpaced when the tempo increased before running on strongly again at the death. He’s got a pretty solid each-way chance based on two other key pieces of evidence too, firstly a short-head second when a little unlucky not to beat Just Hubert at the Shergar Cup last August, and again when resuming with a creditable third at Chester’s May meeting.

He was drawn out in nine there, having to come three-wide on the bend to mount his challenge, and may need to slot in and plot a path from stall 21 on Saturday too. Having said that, a wide draw has never proved too much of a hindrance in the Cesarewitch - plenty of recent winners coming from the high numbers - and I’d certainly rather be with one parked out there than back a potential slow-starter drawn down on the inside, as it can swiftly become very messy in that scenario. Call My Bluff is a resolute galloper who will be fine on good ground but handle any rain that falls, while his price has held up well since the start of the week, unlike those towards the top of the market. Long-term fancy Inchicore was proving easy enough to back on account of the drying conditions throughout Friday but Alan King’s mare does have the odd bit of good-ground form too, including a four-length third behind Ahorsewithnoname, with whom she is 11lb better off on revised terms. Inchicore looks to have been crying out for a marathon test all along so while the weather Gods haven’t really done their bit, she could yet step forward from last month’s Mallard prep run – her first public outing for 71 days.

Be live to Apollo chance Saturday’s other major punting race is the Coral Sprint Trophy at York and, when there’s give in the ground for the Knavesmire sprints, middle-to-low is often the place to be drawn. Early pace is always crucial here too and APOLLO ONE looks capable of doing some damage from stall three towards the far side. He didn’t quite make it at Group level as a three-year-old but landed a Listed race at Lingfield first time out last term, before running a massive race when second in a valuable handicap off a mark of 100 at Newmarket’s July Festival.