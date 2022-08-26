With Matt Brocklebank on his summer holidays Ben Linfoot has this week's value selections with three recommended bets for the ITV races.

Value Bet tips: Saturday August 27 1pt win Ascot Adventure in 2.25 Goodwood at 12/1 (General) 1pt win King Of Stars in 2.40 Beverley at 10/1 (bet365) 1pt win Finest Sound in 3.35 Goodwood at 15/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

Saturday Best Bets | "The form has been franked and he looks well treated"

Crisford's Finest set for Celebration Small fields blight Goodwood’s card on Saturday with the Group 3 William Hill March Stakes attracting a paltry four runners including horses rated 64 and 84, leading to an unsatisfactory betting race and unappealing spectacle that has found its way onto ITV. We can’t have great racing all of the time, but the least you can expect from a televised Group 3 on a Saturday afternoon is something a bit more competitive and this race has a history of serving up small fields, so maybe it’s time to open the race up to older horses again. It goes without saying it’s a no-bet race but it might be worth taking on Mutasaabeq in the five-runner William Hill Celebration Mile later on the card. Charlie Hills’ four-year-old is a short price here but he’s lost his last three, was well beaten in this race last year and he didn’t look to handle the ups and downs at Epsom, so he’s not one to have loads of faith in returning to Goodwood. It’s a tight race on ratings but Jadoomi’s Clairefontaine win was not franked by the runner-up Burgarita in the Prix Jean Romanet and Escobar probably wants a bigger field to aim at, so there could be a relative turn up. A chance is taken on Simon and Ed Crisford’s supposed second string, FINEST SOUND, who looks a big price at 15/2 (General) given he has rediscovered his very best form since the cheekpieces were applied.

He beat a very solid seven-furlong yardstick in Symbolize at Thirsk on August 5 and then ran a belter in last week’s Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes over nine furlongs at York, looking the likely winner when hitting the front in the straight where he traded at 1.54 in-running on Betfair. The talented Alflaila reeled him in, but he’s clearly in good form and the drop back to a mile looks a positive if anything. You do have to factor in the quick turnaround and we don’t really know how he’ll handle that, but the Crisfords might’ve spotted a good opportunity for a thriving horse and prices as big as 15/2 look very fair indeed.

Adventure to continue Cox's fine record Earlier on at Goodwood the William Hill Handicap over seven furlongs is a good betting heat and the market leaders have possibly shown their hands in recent starts. Orbaan is in great nick but he’s back up to 99 having started his winning run on 87, the three-year-old Tacarib Bay has an extremely tough task off a rating of 106 and Lyndon B went up 5lb for winning over the course and distance last time out. Those three occupy the top three slots in the betting, along with Rhoscolyn who hasn’t been missed by the market having dropped a few pounds to a competitive mark of 101. One who does look overpriced is Clive Cox’s ASCOT ADVENTURE at 12/1 (bet365, BetVictor, Ladbrokes) a horse who has improved his performances and consistency since he was gelded.

He hasn’t put in a bad run this season, winning at Haydock off 85 in May and he’s only 3lb higher here despite a couple of good runs subsequently. I liked his effort after a few months off at Doncaster last time, as he ran a bit fresh and keen after the time off but still looked to be coming with a winning run down the centre of the track with just over a furlong to go. He was run out of it in the end, finishing a one-and-a-half length fifth, but two of those that finished in front of him, Fresh Hope and Alrehb, finished first and second in the Racing League at Newcastle on Thursday night, so it looks good form. On top of that he’s drawn well, has a 7lb pull with The Turpinator and he won’t mind the cut in the ground, either, while Clive Cox has won this race twice in the last three years. He looks a big price for an in-form yard. Appleby can be King in the Bullet Finally, KING OF STARS can go well in the William Hill Beverley Bullet at 2.40. Mick Appleby’s Starspangledbanner gelding has the gate speed to get across and lead from stall nine and he’s in the form of his life after beating all bar Bergerac in the red-hot Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap at York’s Ebor Festival.