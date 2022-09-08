Check out our man's thoughts on the action from Doncaster on Friday, with a rare each-way double featuring among the staking plan.

Value Bet tips: Friday September 9 1pt win Going Gone in 1.25 Doncaster at 10/1 (Coral, bet365, BoyleSports) 1pt win Mums Tipple in 3.45 Doncaster at 7/1 (William Hill, 888Sport, Coral, Labrokes) 1pt e.w. double Going Gone (1/5 1,2,3,4) & Mums Tipple (1/5 1,2,3,4) at 87/1 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Going looks just about perfect Two quality handicaps stand out a mile among the ITV Racing offering on Friday and that’s inevitably where the focus lies, with an each-way double recommended on top of the win singles. The Coral Mallard Handicap over the St Leger trip (1m6f115y) kicks things off and I’ll try again with GOING GONE who was taken out of last weekend’s Old Borough Cup after the rain failed to materialise at Haydock. That vastly-depleted contest (nine non-runners due to the ground in the end) was ultimately won by Island Brave, who had finished just behind Themaxwecan and Going Gone in the Stayers event at the Shergar Cup, so it must have been frustrating for connections of the latter as he was due to race on very similar terms.

Hopefully compensation awaits here, Going Gone very much fancied to reverse Ascot form with Themaxwecan after the midweek showers turned conditions more in his favour on Town Moor. Jim Boyle’s horse has produced three excellent efforts from five starts this season, including a game win over a mile and a half at Epsom at the start of the campaign, plus a 50/1 fourth behind Doncaster Cup contender Coltrane in the Ascot Stakes over two and a half miles at the Royal meeting. Clearly versatile when it comes to trip (entered in the Cesarewitch over 2m2f), he remains fairly unexposed compared to a few of these rivals when it comes to staying races, and although nudged up a pound for the Shergar Cup run last time, the four-year-old looks well capable of further progression given his overall profile.

Tipple well worth another shot The six and a half-furlong Cazoo Handicap is a competitive enough heat, but nothing appeals quite to the same degree as 2lb well-in MUMS TIPPLE. After what’s seemed like a very long time in the wilderness following that sales race success at York second time out in August 2019, he’s clearly rediscovered his sparkle this season, no doubt assisted by a drop in the weights on the back of two lesser runs right at the start of the campaign. Once rated as high as 116 as a juvenile, he was winning off 91 when finally back in the groove at Newmarket last month, since when I’m convinced he’s remained in top order.

The form book may suggest otherwise as he was only 14th of 17 at York two starts ago but he was checked at a key moment there and Frankie Dettori looked after him in the closing stages, as you might expect. It very nearly paid immediate dividends at Ascot last weekend as well, Mums Tipple narrowly failing to give 13lb to the progressive three-year-old Lethal Nymph, having been ridden with a little more patience than is often the case under Danny Tudhope.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!