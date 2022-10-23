Our man has a couple of bets to consider at Aintree this afternoon as the Old Roan Handicap Chase takes centre stage.

Value Bet tips: Sunday October 23 1pt win Captain Tom Cat in 2.40 Aintree at 14/1 (Ladbrokes) - 12/1 minimum 1pt win Wilde About Oscar in 3.15 Aintree at 8/1 (bet365) - general 7/1 also fine Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Cat can pounce at big price Paul Nicholls has selected his bullets wisely this autumn and the champion trainer looks to apply the silencer and neutralise a few doubters with regards to Hitman in today’s Jewson St Helens Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree. Some say he’s a consistent and relatively versatile young chaser with high-class form in the book; the counter argument refers to the fact he’s flattered to deceive on more than one occasion, is still scratching around for his optimum trip, and now returns to action after a third breathing operation with a fraction to prove. It’s hard not to be intrigued by the possible Grade One horse under a big weight here but at such a small price (5/2) it’s not too difficult to start looking for feasible alternatives in the Sunday feature.

Stable form can be worth its weight in gold this time of year and red-hot Jamie Snowden - who has saddled six winners from 14 runners during the past fortnight - will need that to be the case when it comes to Soldier Of Destiny, who is 2lb wrong on these terms and very much in the deep end first time back for the season. Stable companion Ga Law looks the better handicapped of the pair as the pick of his novice form from two seasons back gives the impression he’s been let in lightly following the enforced absence. After such a layoff, I’d always prefer a prep run of sorts coming into a race this strong, which leads us to CAPTAIN TOM CAT, who looked to suffer a nasty injury when falling at Cheltenham last November but made a really promising return to action at Hexham recently.

Granted, that was a low-grade handicap hurdle and he’s got to run off a 15lb higher mark back over fences, but the comeback spin was surely a means to an end. It also came at a time when Dr Richard Newland’s horses weren’t really firing (0-7 during September), whereas things have evidently stepped up a gear over the past three weeks. Captain Tom Cat could be significantly sharper then, while the return to Aintree makes lots of sense as he bolted up on good ground here in a novices’ handicap chase in May 2021. He won't mind the overnight rain as it's not going to get too testing. His record under Sam Twiston-Davies (1111154) wouldn’t put you off either, while this is unquestionably his trip. A good run from the Hexham winner Willaston in the Jewson Click And Collect Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle which opens today's card would only heighten the appeal. Do Your Job and Millers Bank do bring lots of potential to the Old Roan as second-season chasers but neither offers much in the way of value first time out at 3/1 and 9/2 respectively, while the more experienced Beakstown needs everything to drop right.

Oscar performance first time back Beakstown’s Dan Skelton stablemate WILDE ABOUT OSCAR is the other one to be on at Aintree as this previous course and distance winner returns for the Jewson Southport, Bispham Handicap Hurdle.