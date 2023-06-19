Check out the Timeform verdict and top rated for each race on day three of Royal Ascot, plus some key quotes from connections.

Timeform verdict: ELITE STATUS looked potentially out of the top drawer when bolting up in the National Stakes at Sandown and, with further progress surely in the pipeline, Karl Burke's colt is fancied to remain unbeaten. Wesley Ward has won this race twice in the last decade and his American Rascal looks an obvious danger having scored by double-digits at Keeneland on debut. Noche Magica and His Majesty met last month and are another couple to look out for. Timeform top-rated: Elite Status (six pounds clear) Draw Bias: Favours high Pace Forecast: Extreme Key quote: Karl Burke - Elite Status: “I think and I hope he’s a very talented horse for the future and this track will play to his strengths. If he gets luck in running, for me he’s the one they’ve got to beat, but it’s very well me saying it, he’s got to go and do it. “It was a very impressive performance at Sandown, not just visually but on the clock. The race beforehand was probably the strongest two-year-old race of the season and he annihilated them, so fingers crossed we can do it again.”

Timeform verdict: Stacks of potential improvers in what is invariably one of the hottest handicaps of the season. WONDER LEGEND gets the nod to gain some compensation for the narrow defeat of the same connections' Deauville Legend in this race last year but there are any number of possible dangers, headed by London Gold Cup winner Bertinelli, who promises to relish the step up to 1½m. Perfuse, Burglar and Davideo also make the shortlist. Timeform top-rated: Wonder Legend (four pounds clear) Draw Bias: Against low Pace Forecast: Very strong

Timeform verdict: An impressive winner on debut at Haydock, AL ASIFAH looked special when producing a commanding display to follow up in listed company at Goodwood 11 days ago. A most exciting prospect, she's fancied to maintain her 100% record. Bluestocking and Warm Heart are closely matched on their Newbury form and head the dangers, along with Infinite Cosmos and Village Voice. Timeform top-rated: Al Asifah (four pounds clear) Draw Bias: Against low Pace Forecast: Very strong Key quote: Angus Gold - Al Asifah: “She’s come out of Goodwood in really good shape, she didn’t have a hard race. In everyone’s opinion she is a filly of great potential, but it is a big step up and we’ll see where she fits in a bit more after we see her in the Ribblesdale. We’ve been playing catch up a bit as she was just a bit immature last year and had a few little niggling problems which held her up. “It’s all come a bit quick for her, which is normally not our way, but equally because she seems to have taken her Goodwood race well. Sheikha Hissa is going to be here, we wanted her to have the chance to see the filly and she was keen to see her, so it just fits in time-wise. We would have another month to wait otherwise and anything can happen in that time. “Hopefully, while she is in very good form, we thought we would roll the dice.”

Timeform verdict: ELDAR ELDAROV relished the emphasis on stamina when winning the St Leger last season and again did his best work at the finish when a close second in the Yorkshire Cup last time. Still with fewer miles on the clock than most in this field, he's taken to gain a second Royal Ascot success at the chief expense of the much-improved Coltrane, who has to be viewed positively after a tidy success in the Sagaro. 2021 winner Subjectivist and relatively unexposed Emily Dickinson complete the shortlist. Timeform top-rated: Eldar Eldarov (one pound clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Key quote: Roger Varian - Eldar Eldarov: “He’s in great form and has done everything right and everything asked of him since his good run at York. It’s exciting to get him back out and back to Ascot, he obviously won at the Royal meeting last year and it is very exciting to have such a strong contender for the Gold Cup."

Timeform verdict: DOCKLANDS boasts a likeable profile and made a taking impression when successful over C&D last time, so he gets the vote in a typically open renewal. The progressive Fort Vega is another one to consider and Quantum Impact seems likely to go well also if low draws are seen to good effect. Timeform top-rated: Docklands (three pounds clear) Draw Bias: Favours mid Pace Forecast: Extreme

Timeform verdict: EXOPLANET improved again when third in the competitive London Gold Cup at Newbury last month, shaping well having had the worst of the draw, so he can continue his progress to take the step up in grade in his stride and resume winning ways. Heading the list of dangers is Torito, who impressed when scoring at Epsom on his latest outing, while Caernarfon and Bold Act also merit consideration. Timeform top-rated: Caernarfon (one pound clear) Draw Bias: Favours high Pace Forecast: Very strong