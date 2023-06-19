Check out the Timeform verdict and top rated for each race on day one of Royal Ascot, plus some key quotes from connections.

Timeform verdict: INSPIRAL showed her capability when fresh with a scintillating display in the Coronation Stakes on her 2022 reappearance and will take some stopping if returning in similar form. Modern Games had a few of these rivals behind him in the Lockinge and is the obvious big threat. The talented Cash should be suited by the return to 1m and is one who could go well at a big price. Timeform top-rated: Inspiral (two pounds clear) Pace Forecast : Even Draw Bias : N/A Key quote: Cheveley Park Stud's Chris Richardson on Inspiral: “She had a very nice break at the stud last autumn and really thrived and benefitted for that, both mentally and physically. She did very well over the winter and I know both John and Thady Gosden were pleased with how she came back and the way she has sort of progressed in the last month or so.”

Timeform verdict: ASADNA produced an outstanding timefigure when winning a Ripon novice by 12 lengths on debut last month so is preferred to River Tiber, who looks an exciting prospect himself having won both his starts in Ireland. Givemethebeatboys must be respected being the only pattern-race winner in the field, while Bobsleigh makes each-way appeal at bigger odds given the manner of his success at Epsom. Timeform top-rated: Asadna (five pounds clear) Draw Bias: Favours high Pace Forecast : Extreme Key quote: Aidan O'Brien on River Tiber: "We were delighted we ran him in Naas, he was a little bit green in the middle of the race but we feel he learned plenty from it. He won over nearly six furlongs the first day and then went back to five and is back to six now, so we think he should be happy with that."

Timeform verdict: HIGHFIELD PRINCESS ran a race full of promise under a penalty in the Duke of York on her reappearance and is taken to gain the fourth Group 1 success of an extraordinary career which began in ordinary handicaps. This race has gone the way of Australian-trained horses 5 times in the last 20 years and Lightning Stakes winner Coolangatta is feared most ahead of Dramatised. The shortlist is completed by Manaccan, the mount of Frankie Dettori, whose sole win in this came on Lochsong back in 1994. Timeform top-rated: Highfield Princess (three pounds clear) Draw Bias: Favours high Pace Forecast: Very Strong Key quote: Ciaron Maher, co-trainer of Coolangatta: "I suppose winning the Lightning Stakes down the straight at Flemington gives you some confidence about handling the track here. Straight track racing can be quite different to some of the tighter tracks at home like Moonee Valley, where she has won before. We have come here thinking that the track would not be a problem."

Timeform verdict: CHALDEAN might have been seen to good advantage in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket but that is still the best form on offer and his straightforwardness is likely to prove a huge asset once again. Aidan O'Brien has won this a record 8 times and he saddles the most progressive Paddington, who is the obvious threat after his win in the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh. Royal Scotsman has the ability to run a huge race if things drop right, while Cicero's Gift and Mostabshir both have big potential. Timeform top-rated: Chaldean (four pounds clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Strong Key quote: Trainer Brian Meehan on Isaac Shelby: “I really think he has a huge future and I really think it is at a mile, even though we gave him the sprint entries. He is much more relaxed in his work since Paris and you can see him maturing. He’s an exciting horse to have but there is nowhere to hide at this level."

Timeform verdict: BRING ON THE NIGHT hasn't been seen out since posting a fine second in this event 12 months ago and this unexposed sort from the powerful Willie Mullins yard (holds an excellent record in this event) is taken to go one better with Ryan Moore again in the saddle. Chester Cup runner-up Zoffee could emerge as the chief threat, although Nicky Henderson's Ahorsewithnoname is hugely respected back in this sphere. Zinc White and Novel Legend complete the shortlist in a fiercely competitive handicap. Timeform top-rated: Bring On The Night (one pound clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Even Key quote:

Timeform verdict: There is a bigger performance in POKER FACE and a well-run race over this trip could be just what the doctor ordered. He's taken to land another cracking-looking renewal of what is usually one of the strongest listed races of the season. Francesco Clemente has more to offer after a pleasing comeback behind King of Conquest at Goodwood and is a big player along with Charlie Appleby's thriving charge, who is seeking a 5-timer. Timeform top-rated: Francesco Clemente (one pound clear) Draw Bias: Favours high Pace Forecast: Very Strong Key quote: