Horse racing tips: Ascot day four fancies

Check out the Timeform verdict and top rated for each race on day four of Royal Ascot, plus some key quotes from connections.

Timeform verdict: CARLA'S WAY created an excellent impression when justifying favouritism on her Doncaster debut and, with the runner-up going on to frank the form in a big way, she makes plenty of appeal now stepping up in grade. Of the opposition, Jabaara was value for considerably more at Newmarket and is open to oodles of improvement, while Soprano and Navassa Island are others that look capable of making an impact. Timeform top-rated: Carla's Way (one pound clear) Draw Bias: Favour high Pace Forecast: Extreme

Timeform verdict: The outstanding juvenile of 2022, LITTLE BIG BEAR returned lame in the 2000 Guineas but he was expertly prepared to land the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and he's a high-class sprinter who will take all the beating. Several of these revert back to 6f having tackled a Guineas, with Sakheer expected to regain the progressive thread, while Shaquille boasts a slightly different profile in that he's improved by the run and his limit has not yet been established. Timeform top-rated: Little Big Bear (eight pounds clear) Draw Bias: Favours high Pace Forecast: Strong Key quote: Aidan O'Brien - Little Big Bear: “Everything has gone well since Haydock. We were keen to give him a race back sprinting before taking him to Ascot and Haydock fitted in well. We’ve been happy with everything he has done since.”

Timeform verdict: TEUMESSIAS FOX has been much improved this season and, having had something to spare when scoring at Newmarket last time, he makes plenty of appeal with further progress on the cards. Al Nafir is an obvious player if tuned up for his return and Okita Soushi looks a notable Irish challenger. Timeform top-rated: Teumessias Fox (one pound clears) Draw Bias: Against low Pace Forecast: Very strong

Timeform verdict: TAHIYRA is the class act here and likely has an even bigger performance in her so she's very hard to get away from. Queen For You was edged out by Sounds of Heaven at York but can improve past her and could be the danger as she attempts to emulate her dam, who won this in 2012. Timeform top-rated: Tahiyra (eight pounds clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Map: Very weak

Timeform verdict: The Gosden yard holds a strong hand, with MARKSMAN QUEEN taken to build on an encouraging first effort in handicap company and prove just too strong for stablemate Coppice, who didn't fire when favourite for a Guineas Trial in the spring but has had a confidence booster on AW since and is evidently well regarded. Clounmacon shaped well when just failing to get there on her Curragh handicap debut last month and Johnny Murtagh won this in 2021 so she's on the shortlist along with Chelsea Green. Timeform top-rated: Marksman Queen (one pound clear) Draw Bias: Favours mid Pace Forecast: Very strong

Timeform verdict: KING OF STEEL ran a stunning race in the Derby on his comeback on what was just his third start, taking the lead briefly before caught by Auguste Rodin, the pair of them clear. He could have an even bigger effort in him and will be hard to beat if handling the quick turnaround. Arrest was looked after once his chance had gone at Epsom and remains capable of better, as does Artistic Star, who was doing his best work at the finish there. Timeform top-rated: King Of Steel (eight pounds clear) Draw Bias: N/A Pace Forecast: Very Weak