Ryan Moore is all smiles after winning on Auguste Rodin
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore

Horse racing preview: Betfair ambassadors Ryan Moore and Rachael Blackmore

By Sporting Life
19:55 · SAT April 20, 2024

Betfair columnists Rachael Blackmore and Ryan Moore share their thoughts ahead of Sunday's action.

Ryan Moore

For more exclusive Ryan Moore content visit: betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore

13:50 Curragh Treasure Isle

This is the first 2yo we have run, so this will give us a handle of sorts on where we are at with the youngsters. The ground is deep, though. He is a nice No Nay Never colt out of a Galileo mare who won over 1m, and stayed further, so you’d have thought a longer trip will suit down the line.

14:25 Curragh Whistlejacket

He is another No Nay Never and a brother to our top 2yo colt of 2022, Little Big Bear. I actually think he got beaten in this very race a couple of years ago before going to win so well in Group 1 company, so that shows you how even top-class horses can progress markedly from their debuts.

14:55 Curragh Masterofhehunt

This is the first time I have ridden him but he has form in deep ground and his level to date is probably as good as is on offer going into the race, with perhaps the exception of the ex-French colt Follow Me.

16:00 Curragh Henry Adams

He will find this a very different test to the one that faced him in Dubai, on the dirt and over a much longer trip, and hopefully he will be able to show the form he displayed in Group 1 company over this 7f distance last season. If he does, then he has an obvious chance, though this is a fair race.

Rachael Blackmore

For more exclusive Rachael Blackmore content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/

Tramore Sunday

2.40 Groovykindoflove

Groovykindoflove finished second behind Staffordshire Knot in a maiden hurdle at Down Royal in January. She was well beaten by the winner, but he ran really well at Aintree, he finished second to Brighterdaysahead in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

She has been in good form at home since, she has schooled well, she is doing well. She was running for just the second time that day at Down Royal, so we hope that she can improve on that, and we’re hoping for another good run.

4.20 Gateau De Miel

Gateau De Miel was very disappointing at Down Royal the last time he ran. He ran no race at all, it just wasn’t his running.

He has had a nice break since then, that was back in November, he seems to be freshened up now and in good form at home. Any drying of the ground will suit him, and I think that he will like it around Tramore. We know that he’s a lot better than he was able to show the last day, and we hope that he can get back on track now.

5.20 Gua Du Large

Gua Du Large was travelling well at Fairyhouse the last day when he came down at the fifth last fence. We don’t know how he would have done, it was too far out, but he was going well at the time, he was just starting to move up.

He seems to be none the worse for that, and he has schooled well since, so we’re hoping that he will go well. He will appreciate the ground and he goes into the race in good form.

