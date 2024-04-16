Horse racing preview: Betfair ambassadors Ryan Moore and Rachael Blackmore

Ryan Moore

13:50 Curragh Treasure Isle

This is the first 2yo we have run, so this will give us a handle of sorts on where we are at with the youngsters. The ground is deep, though. He is a nice No Nay Never colt out of a Galileo mare who won over 1m, and stayed further, so you’d have thought a longer trip will suit down the line.

14:25 Curragh Whistlejacket

He is another No Nay Never and a brother to our top 2yo colt of 2022, Little Big Bear. I actually think he got beaten in this very race a couple of years ago before going to win so well in Group 1 company, so that shows you how even top-class horses can progress markedly from their debuts.

14:55 Curragh Masterofhehunt

This is the first time I have ridden him but he has form in deep ground and his level to date is probably as good as is on offer going into the race, with perhaps the exception of the ex-French colt Follow Me.

16:00 Curragh Henry Adams

He will find this a very different test to the one that faced him in Dubai, on the dirt and over a much longer trip, and hopefully he will be able to show the form he displayed in Group 1 company over this 7f distance last season. If he does, then he has an obvious chance, though this is a fair race.