Horse Racing Podcast: King George preview

The team pore over the credentials of all the leading protagonists including King Of Steel, Auguste Rodin, Hukum and Emily Upjohn and look to chisel out the early value in the big race, while there are tips elsewhere for Ascot and York this Saturday too.

They reflect on the news concerning Gearoid Brouder's four-year ban and look back on another Classic success for Aidan O'Brien courtesy of Savethelastdance's late lunge to beat Bluestocking in the Irish Oaks.