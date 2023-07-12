Horse Racing Podcast: Hot topics and Boodles July Festival preview

Ben Linfoot is joined by Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and a tanned Billy Nash fresh from his Italian holiday to discuss which horses to have points on at HQ.

GC kicks us off with his weekly newsround and the panel discuss the hot topics from the wrap, namely the Hillsin incident, Paddington's Eclipse and future, plus the chance for Kieran Shoemark to shine on Soul Sister in France this Friday.

After that it's the July Festival all the way with the July Cup and Falmouth Stakes dissected before the team put up their juveniles and handicappers to follow at the meeting, while York's big Saturday prize - the John Smith's Cup - gets a mention too.