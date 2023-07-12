Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Horse Racing Podcast: Hot topics and Boodles July Festival preview

By Sporting Life
16:41 · WED July 12, 2023

Our team discuss the latest hot topics in racing from Hillsin to Paddington before previewing the feature action at the Boodles July Festival.

Ben Linfoot is joined by Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and a tanned Billy Nash fresh from his Italian holiday to discuss which horses to have points on at HQ.

GC kicks us off with his weekly newsround and the panel discuss the hot topics from the wrap, namely the Hillsin incident, Paddington's Eclipse and future, plus the chance for Kieran Shoemark to shine on Soul Sister in France this Friday.

After that it's the July Festival all the way with the July Cup and Falmouth Stakes dissected before the team put up their juveniles and handicappers to follow at the meeting, while York's big Saturday prize - the John Smith's Cup - gets a mention too.

Click here NOW to listen

