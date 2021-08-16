Horse Racing Pedigree Focus: Good American

Salisbury’s Quidhampton Maiden Fillies’ Stakes is a valuable race of its type, the latest renewal worth over £12,000 to the winner, and was won in 2018 by Manuela de Vega who went on to finish fourth in the Oaks and won the Lancashire Oaks at four for Ralph Beckett.

The same stable won the latest running of the seven-furlong contest with another filly who is bred to be suited by middle distances in due course. That makes the winning debut of GOOD AMERICAN (Timeform rating 84p) all the more promising, and she had to overcome inexperience along the way to get the better of some rivals who had already run.

Good American made the running before running green when she was tackled from two furlongs out but she went on again once the penny dropped well inside the final furlong and ended up winning by a length from Aunt Bethany who had finished third on her debut at Yarmouth.