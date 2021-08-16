Horse Racing Pedigree Focus: Good American

Each week Timeform’s John Ingles looks at the pedigree of a winning newcomer which has the potential to earn some Black Type.
Salisbury’s Quidhampton Maiden Fillies’ Stakes is a valuable race of its type, the latest renewal worth over £12,000 to the winner, and was won in 2018 by Manuela de Vega who went on to finish fourth in the Oaks and won the Lancashire Oaks at four for Ralph Beckett.
The same stable won the latest running of the seven-furlong contest with another filly who is bred to be suited by middle distances in due course. That makes the winning debut of GOOD AMERICAN (Timeform rating 84p) all the more promising, and she had to overcome inexperience along the way to get the better of some rivals who had already run.
Good American made the running before running green when she was tackled from two furlongs out but she went on again once the penny dropped well inside the final furlong and ended up winning by a length from Aunt Bethany who had finished third on her debut at Yarmouth.
Good American was the only daughter of US triple crown winner American Pharoah to come up for auction in Britain as a yearling last season and fetched 125,000 guineas at Tattersalls. She’s from her sire’s third crop and, from relatively few runners in Britain, his highest-rated winner on this side of the Atlantic to date is Pista who won last seaon’s Park Hill Stakes for Joseph O’Brien.
Good American is the first foal of her dam Parveneh who was a smart filly in Germany, earning a Timeform rating of 111 at three. She won twice in pattern company that season, including a Group 2 contest at Baden-Baden over a mile and a half.
Grandam College Fund Girl was also a mile and a half winner in more modest company (an all-weather maiden at Lingfield) but she had some more notable siblings among the nine winners produced by her useful dam Pearl Kite who was placed in the Ribblesdale Stakes and March Stakes. Among them were Nayyir and Highest, runners-up in the Sussex Stakes and St Leger respectively.
Manuela de Vega went on to win the Listed Silver Tankard Stakes at Pontefract at two so it will be interesting to see if her trainer plots a similar route with Good American.