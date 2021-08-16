Horse Racing Pedigree Focus: Eclat de Lumiere

Each week Timeform’s John Ingles looks at the pedigree of a winning newcomer which has the potential to earn some Black Type.

Aidan O’Brien fielded a couple of colts, Scriptwriter and Sussex, both of them Dewhurst entries, in last Saturday’s maiden for unraced two-year-olds at the Curragh but it was fillies who dominated, taking four of the first five places. Sent off the 7/2 second favourite in the field of 17, ECLAT DE LUMIERE (Timeform rating 82p), representing Dermot Weld and Moyglare Stud, was clearly expected to run well and she duly made a successful debut. She did well, too, overcoming a tardy start and, after making smooth progress to lead in the final furlong, knuckled down well to get the better of the Jessica Harrington-trained favourite Benitoite by half a length.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Eclat de Lumiere’s performance was that, as a daughter of Sea The Stars, she can only get better stepping up in trip. Her full sister Listen In, trained in France by Freddie Head, also won at two, but over nine furlongs, and later developed into a smart filly (rated 113) over a mile and a half, with her wins including the Group 2 Prix du Conseil de Paris at Chantilly. Listen In is one of Eclat de Lumiere’s four at least smart siblings. The pick of them is Dominant (by Cacique) who won twice early in his career for Roger Varian but went on to make more of a name for himself in Hong Kong, he too over a mile and a half. His biggest win there came in the Hong Kong Vase of 2013 when seeing off a strong European challenge headed by Irish Champion Stakes winner The Fugue and Melbourne Cup winner Dunaden.

Timeform Race Passes offer

Eclat de Lumiere is also a half-sister to a couple of winners of note over shorter trips. Es Que Love (by Clodovil) gained his biggest win over seven furlongs in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, while Zhui Feng (by Invincible Spirit), still winning earlier this year at the age of eight, was a Royal Hunt Cup and Windsor Listed winner in his prime. Eclat de Lumiere becomes the seventh winner in all out of her dam Es Que whose only win came over seven and a half furlongs on Deauville’s all-weather track. She too was trained by Head for George Strawbridge, connections who have had some much bigger winners from this family. They include the Group 1-winning fillies We Are and With You and their half-brother the very smart stayer Call The Wind. All three are out of a half-sister to Eclat de Lumiere’s grandam Bellona who was a Listed winner in France herself. The best of Eclat de Lumiere almost certainly won’t be seen until next season, but she may well be capable of picking up some black type over a mile in the autumn.