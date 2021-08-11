Horse Racing Pedigree Focus: Aeonian

Each week Timeform’s John Ingles looks at the pedigree of a winning newcomer which has the potential to earn some Black Type.

First-season sire Ulysses had three winners last week and among them was AEONIAN (Timeform rating 96p), the first horse this year sent out by Sir Michael Stoute to make a winning debut - which probably goes a long way to explaining why he was friendless in the betting at 25/1. Another factor was that the two colts with experience in the seven-runner novice at Yarmouth over seven furlongs set a high standard for any of the newcomers to beat. The John & Thady Gosden-trained favourite Altraif had made the frame in a couple of strong-looking contests at Newmarket, while second favourite Brasil Power had come up against Pedigree Focus horse Dubawi Legend (who runs in the Acomb at York later this week) at Doncaster. That pair were never far away in a steadily-run contest but Aeonian was well-placed too, and, once switched left to challenge in the final furlong, he stayed on to edge them both out on the line, with Altraif second and Brasil Power third in a finish of heads, the first three pulling four lengths clear of the fourth.

Sir Michael also trained Ulysses who ran only once at two himself and didn’t develop into a top-class performer until he was four when winning the Eclipse and Juddmonte International. Home-bred by the Niarchos family’s Flaxman Stables, Aeonian becomes the seventh winner out of as many foals for his dam Ama who ran just twice in France, finishing second over seven furlongs and a mile. All of Ama’s winners have been fairly useful at least on Timeform’s scale of ratings, the best of them being the 100-rated filly Lunar Maria who won a Listed race in Germany over a mile. However, the wider family features some of the best horses to have carried the Niarchos colours, notably Aeonian’s grandam Miesque. Many will remember the top-class Miesque (rated 133) for her racecourse exploits which included winning the 1000 Guineas and both the Prix Jacques le Marois and Breeders’ Cup Mile twice, but she became an outstanding broodmare too.