Horse racing analysis: Timeform ratings

Adayar stayed on powerfully to win by four and a half lengths at Epsom - the third home, Hurricane Lane, has since won two Group 1s - and he took another step forward when beating Mishriff by a length and three-quarters in the King George at Ascot. His willing attitude and strength in the finish were particularly impressive aspects of his performance at Ascot and he was well on top come the line.

Recent editions of the Derby had failed to produce a top-class colt but it seems like a star has been unearthed this year as Adayar's form has a rock-solid look to it.

Mishriff's task in the Juddmonte International was made easier by main market rivals Love and Alcohol Free under-performing. However, he clocked a good time and a notably quick closing sectional, so his wide-margin win should be regarded as a top-class performance.

Even if you accept Mishriff needed the run when only third in the Eclipse on his return from a three-month break and found his stamina stretched slightly in the King George, his win at York still reflects well on St Mark's Basilica (132p), whose Sandown success was an even better effort than it looked at the time, and Adayar.

St Mark's Basilica, a dual classic winner in France this season, readily brushed Addeybb and Mishriff aside in the Eclipse, showing a good turn of foot to burst three and a half lengths clear. That was only St Mark's Basilica's third start of the campaign and his second over a mile and a quarter, so it may not represent the limit of his ability. He was forced to miss the Juddmonte International after encountering a late setback but will hopefully be back in action next month in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Palace Pier, who like Mishriff is trained by John and Thady Gosden, had previously set the standard with a Timeform rating of 132. He achieved that figure in last year's Prix Jacques le Marois.