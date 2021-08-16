Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on the key weekend performances, including Jonbon's easy win in the Kennel Gate Novices' Hurdle at Ascot.

Jonbon now the top novice hurdler in training Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite Jonbon earned a Timeform rating of 149P for his comfortable victory in the Kennel Gate Novices’ Hurdle at Ascot on Friday, underlining his star potential by seeing off his four rivals with the minimum of fuss. The unbeaten Jonbon is not only now the highest-rated novice hurdler we’ve seen so far this season, but he has also reached a lofty standard for a horse still in the infancy of his career. For context, there have been three renewals of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in the last 10 years in which Jonbon would have been the top-rated runner already. The first two examples were those won by Labaik in 2017 and Klassical Dream in 2019, while Appreciate It stood out on form with a rating of 148p before winning the latest renewal of the Supreme at odds of 11/8-on.

All roads now lead to the Supreme for Jonbon, who is still open to significant improvement after doing everything that could have been expected of him in the Kennel Gate, bolstering the positive impression he had created when winning his maiden at Newbury three weeks earlier.

Admittedly, the crawl to the second made the early stages of the Kennel Gate a bit of a farce, but there was still a lot to like about how Jonbon went about things once sent to the front, ultimately proving a class apart from his rivals and just needing to be kept up to his work in the straight to beat Colonel Mustard by two and three quarter lengths. Speed and fluent jumping were the hallmarks of Jonbon’s performance, a combination which promises to stand him in good stead in the Supreme. Now no bigger than 9/4 for that Festival target, there is little doubt he is a worthy favourite.

Champ triumph gives connections a tricky dilemma The unfortunate withdrawal of Buzz due to injury left a field of eight for Saturday’s Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, comprised mainly of known quantities such as Paisley Park and Thyme Hill, the one-two from a memorable edition of the Long Walk 12 months earlier. In the event, however, that pair were outpointed by a relative newcomer to the division in the shape of Champ, who was having his first run over timber since winning the 2019 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree and his first run of any kind since flopping in last season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup (treated for a back problem in the interim). Champ was keen for a long way in a race run at a solid gallop, and his strength at the finish under such demanding circumstances is testament to his ability, asserting late on to defeat Thyme Hill by nearly two lengths. None of the others appeared to have any excuses and, in beating them fair and square, Champ showed himself to be potentially the best in the division.

The big question now is whether he’ll get the opportunity to underline that point in a race such as the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. As short as 4/1 in the ante-post betting, Champ would certainly be a leading contender judged on the strength of this form, now up to a Timeform rating of 160 to put him in the same bracket as Flooring Porter (164) and Sire du Berlais (161), the one-two from the latest renewal of the Stayers’ Hurdle. The Long Walk was forecast to be just a brief diversion from a campaign geared around a second tilt at the Gold Cup, but Champ’s connections now need to decide whether to shelve those ambitions in favour of an assault on the summit in the staying hurdling ranks.

American Mike might be a bit special The Future Champions I.N.H Flat Race is ambitiously named given that it holds just listed status, but it’s fair to say that the title has held up in recent years with two of the last three winners – Envoi Allen (2019) and Sir Gerhard (2021) – taking this en route to victory at the Cheltenham Festival. As such, the latest edition at Navan on Saturday was always going to attract plenty of attention and, in demolishing his rivals by 17 lengths, American Mike solidified his position at the head of the ante-post betting for the 2022 Champion Bumper. Admittedly, American Mike’s SP of 8/1-on suggests he was expected to win easily, but there was still plenty to like about the way he got the job done. Always travelling strongly a few lengths behind the clear leader, he was produced to lead entering the final two furlongs and quickly drew clear from there without needing to come off the bridle.

An easy winner on his sole outing in points, American Mike is now unbeaten in two starts under Rules and very much the one to beat in this division, possessing a Timeform rating of 119p with The Big Doyen, also unbeaten in two bumpers for Peter Fahey, next best on a rating of 114p. Both horses are open to more improvement and we might not have to wait too long for a clash between them, with the Grade Two event at the Dublin Racing Festival appealing as the next logical step up the ladder. It remains to be seen whether that race will feature on American Mike’s agenda, though, as his trainer Gordon Elliott indicated on Saturday that he would be tempted to wait for the Champion Bumper. American Mike is now no bigger than 3/1 in ante-post lists for that event after this scintillating display, with The Big Doyen next on the list at around 10/1.