Adam Houghton addresses the recent struggles of the Paul Nicholls stable and to what extent it's performing worse than is often the case for this time of year.

Paul Nicholls hasn’t saddled a runner since Greaneteen trailed in last of five in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown on Sunday, nor does he have any entries before this weekend when stable stars such as Bravemansgame and Clan des Obeaux will be in action on Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury. That fixture has been particularly kind to Nicholls over the years. Not only is he the most successful trainer in the history of the Denman Chase with 10 wins, but he has also won the Game Spirit Chase six times and the Betfair Hurdle twice. Nicholls is entitled to be approaching Saturday’s card at Newbury with a bit more trepidation than in previous years, however. It’s not that he isn’t accustomed to the pressure that comes with saddling key contenders in important races – far from it – but rarely has he done so with the form of his yard under such a cloud.

Put simply, Nicholls is currently going through a very quiet spell for a man who is renowned for being totally relentless in his pursuit of winners. Since January 1, Nicholls has saddled eight winners from 79 runners in Britain and Ireland, operating at a strike rate of just 10.13%. That sequence includes 15 runners from the yard who were beaten at odds of 2/1 or shorter. A run-to-form percentage (RTF%) of 36.71% is also symptomatic of a stable struggling for consistency, particularly compared to the high standards it usually sets. For context, Nicholls had a RTF% of 46.95% for the 2020/21 National Hunt season in its entirety, while his RTF% previously this season (up to December 31) was up at 48.36%. Nicholls was typically prolific in the final three months of 2021 as he registered 19 winners from 75 runners (25.33% strike rate) in October, 26 winners from 98 runners (26.53%) in November and 20 winners from 96 runners (20.83%) in December. Those returns are all far in advance of those for January, when Nicholls could manage only seven winners from 56 runners (12.50%). Flu jabs and the January blues So, what has caused the yard’s performance to drop off so significantly since the turn of the year? The fact that Nicholls gives most of his horses a flu jab in January has been put forward as a mitigating factor. It’s reported that a brief spell of recuperation, or around two weeks on the easy list, is generally required after a horse has been vaccinated, so it follows that January is nearly always the quietest month of the winter for Nicholls, at least in terms of number of runners. However, that alone doesn’t explain why the horses Nicholls has persevered with in January have been performing so poorly. Stable jockey Harry Cobden summed the situation up earlier this week when he said: “Normally, we have a quiet January anyway – but it's not normally this bad.” Cobden is right to make that point. We’re nearly six weeks into 2022 and it’s fair to say that Nicholls has made his slowest start to a calendar year for quite some time, no matter which metric you use by way of comparison. The data in the table below shows how horses from the Nicholls yard have performed at the start of every calendar year since 2016. To ensure that we’re comparing like for like, the time period covered for each campaign is from January 1 to February 6 – the last time Nicholls saddled a runner in Britain or Ireland in 2022.

It’s striking that of all the seasons included in the table, Nicholls’ strike rate and RTF% are both at their lowest point in 2021/22. He is certainly some way off what he achieved just two years ago, when his strike rate was up at 30.67% and his RTF% was 53.33%. Nicholls can at least take some encouragement from the 2016/17 campaign when he had a strike rate of 15.66% and a RTF% of 40.96% for this period, figures not too far removed from those for the 2021/22 campaign. Nicholls went on to saddle 14 winners in the final three weeks of February, 15 winners in March and no fewer than 30 winners in April, so there is every chance that the struggles the stable is enduring now won’t last too much longer. Stable woes bring back bad memories Incidentally, when speaking to the media earlier this week, Nicholls recalled another dry spell in the 2015/16 season, when it was discovered that potassium and calcium levels in a batch of hay he was using had dropped. Nicholls explained: “We had a problem in January in 2015/16 and it turned out to be the hay. The longer you leave haylage, the mineral levels drop down. “Back then we put them on potassium and calcium supplements and we've already put them on that now as we are suspicious. "We're just guessing that's what it is. We're waiting for the tests to come back, but we are already covering our tracks.”

The data underlines that Nicholls made another slow start to the calendar year in 2016, though once again he bounced back quickly with 18 winners in the final three weeks of February – ending the month with a 32% strike rate – as well as 11 winners in March and 28 winners in April. Nicholls clearly went to great lengths to resolve that issue and his early results in 2022 would suggest that something equally troublesome could be at play. It’s certainly too simplistic a view to point to flu jabs being the cause given that January has often been a prolific month for the stable in recent seasons – see 2019/20 and 2020/21 – and Nicholls seems to have recognised as much given the measures he has already taken. The big question is how long will things take to rectify themselves, whatever the cause of the stable’s woes? “I think it’s a short-term thing,” Nicholls has stressed, but all we have to go on is his recent form and it’s fair to say that it doesn’t make for pretty reading. In the last 14 days alone, Nicholls has saddled only one winner from 37 runners – namely Dolos when he was successful at Sandown on Saturday – and we won’t have any fresh evidence to go on before the weekend given that the stable hasn’t had a runner since Sunday. Nicholls has such an outstanding record on Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury that he clearly targets the meeting every year, so it will come as no surprise that Bravemansgame and Clan des Obeaux are both trading at very short odds for their respective races. However, the question punters must ask themselves is whether they’re prepared to get stuck in given the prevailing doubts about the form of the stable.

