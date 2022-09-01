Adam Houghton highlights the trainers whose strings have been in particularly good form throughout the last month.

*Trainers with at least 30 runners in August CHARLIE APPLEBY Winners and runners in Britain and Ireland in August: 14/47

Strike rate in August: 29.8%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in August: 57.5% Charlie Appleby couldn’t quite match his figures in July when he saddled 21 winners at a strike rate of 32.8%, but he still enjoyed a very productive time of things in August. Once again, Appleby had the best strike rate of any Flat trainer in Britain and Ireland, while the Ebor Festival at York was another major meeting where he was among the winners with the two-year-olds Noble Style (Gimcrack Stakes) and Desert Order (Convivial Maiden).

Noble Style wins the Gimcrack

It was the juveniles who really came to the fore for Appleby in August. All but three of his 14 winners were members of that age group and the two-year-olds at Moulton Paddocks operated at a strike rate of 45.8%, with the likes of Victory Dance (Denford Stakes), Flying Honours (Stonehenge Stakes), Silver Knott (Solario Stakes) and Fairy Cross (Prestige Stakes) all winning at Listed level or above. Mischief Magic – who won a Newmarket novice event in August – will attempt to emulate that group when he lines up in Saturday’s Sirenia Stakes at Kempton, while the stable’s headline runner on the first weekend in September will be Naval Crown when he tries to double his Group One tally in the Sprint Cup at Haydock.

SIMON & ED CRISFORD Winners and runners in Britain and Ireland in August: 13/44

Strike rate in August: 29.6%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in August: 61.4% The Crisford team hit top form in August, with the second half of the month proving especially fruitful. For context, they have saddled 11 winners from 24 runners in the last fortnight alone, giving them an excellent 45.8% strike rate for that period. The undoubted highlight came at Goodwood on Saturday when they saddled a one-two in the Celebration Mile courtesy of Jadoomi and Finest Sound. Jadoomi showed a good attitude to get the verdict by a neck and, still low mileage, he could have a bit more to come if getting a clear run at things this autumn (well suited by ground softer than good).

Jadoomi (second right) wears down Finest Sound in the Celebration Mile

Other notable winners for the yard included Sea The Casper, who remains with potential after making it three from four in a Kempton handicap, and Misty Dancer, who looked better the further she went when getting off the mark in a Goodwood maiden. After the high of the Celebration Mile, this weekend looks like it could be a relatively quiet one for the Crisfords, but Jadoomi could be back in action before the end of the month. He holds entries in the Boomerang Stakes (September 10) at Leopardstown and Joel Stakes (September 23) at Newmarket.

WILLIAM HAGGAS Winners and runners in Britain and Ireland in August: 22/87

Strike rate in August: 25.3%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in August: 63.2% William Haggas continued his relentless march towards a first trainers’ championship with 22 winners in August – only Charlie and Mark Johnston surpassed that tally – including three at York’s Ebor Festival. He bagged the one that counted as Baaeed ran out a breathtaking winner of the Juddmonte International, confirming his status as Timeform’s highest-rated horse in training. The Juddmonte was worth £567,100 to the winner and Baaeed’s win certainly gave Haggas’ champion trainer ambitions a big boost – he now leads Charlie Appleby by £155,543. Baaeed could still prove pivotal to the outcome if he takes up his entry in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, though the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe has seemingly emerged as a likelier target in recent days.

Baaeed is in a league of his own in the Juddmonte International

Either way, Haggas still has plenty of ammunition to go to war with in the coming weeks, including his other two York winners, both of whom will be in action on Saturday. Nursery winner Kyeema steps up in grade for the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton, while Soulcombe, an effortless winner of the Melrose Stakes, will try to defy a 14-lb hike in the weights in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock. In fact, Saturday could prove to be another defining day for Haggas as he also saddles the ante-post favourite for the September Stakes at Kempton in the shape of Dubai Honour.

AIDAN O’BRIEN Winners and runners in Britain and Ireland in August: 18/75

Strike rate in August: 24.0%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in August: 65.3% Much like Appleby, Aidan O’Brien enjoyed the lion’s share of his success in August in the two-year-old division. For context, 14 of his 18 winners last month were juveniles, including three who struck in pattern company. The undoubted star among them was Little Big Bear, who produced the best performance by a two-year-old so far this season when impressively winning the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. He is clearly an exciting prospect and it’s just a shame that a small setback has ruled him out of the National Stakes later this month. Hopefully, we’ll see him on a racecourse again before the end of the season.

Little Big Bear routs his Phoenix Stakes rivals

Aesop’s Fables could be the one to deputise for Little Big Bear on Irish Champions Weekend after he maintained his unbeaten record in the Futurity Stakes at the Curragh, while Meditate is sure to take plenty of beating in the Moyglare Stud Stakes after she made it four from four in the Debutante Stakes on the same card. O’Brien also won the Prix Morny at Deauville with Blackbeard, while recent maiden winners such as Adelaide River, Cairo, Continuous, Denmark, Hiawatha and Library are likely to be mixing it in pattern company sooner rather than later, underlining the strength in depth their trainer has in this division. Incidentally, the same couldn’t necessarily be said of the older horses this season, but O’Brien has at least two big bullets to fire heading into Irish Champions Weekend, namely Kyprios in the Irish St Leger and Luxembourg in the Irish Champion Stakes after he reappeared with a workmanlike victory in the Royal Whip Stakes at the Curragh recently.

JOHNNY MURTAGH Winners and runners in Britain and Ireland in August: 8/53

Strike rate in August: 15.1%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in August: 73.6% “Judging a stable strictly on its number of winners can give a misleading picture of a stable’s form and that’s certainly the case with Johnny Murtagh’s runners in what proved a frustrating July for the trainer. Despite having one of the month’s best run-to-form percentages, that translated into a disappointing win total for the month of only three winners.” That was how John Ingles described the performance of the Murtagh yard in July and it was a very similar story again in August. This time he was top of the rankings by Timeform run-to-form percentage and the fact 30 of his 53 runners finished in the first four suggests he could easily have bettered his tally of eight winners with a more favourable bounce of the ball here or there.

One of those who did hit the target was Safecracker, who opened his account for the season with a narrow victory in a useful handicap at Gowran Park. Irish Champions Weekend is likely to be next on his agenda, a meeting where he holds entries in a couple of premier handicaps. Shartash, who was third behind Little Big Bear in the Phoenix Stakes, could also be in action there in the National Stakes, while Ladies Church, who has been given a break since winning the Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh in July, will be another to look out for when she tries to follow up in the Flying Five Stakes over the same course and distance.