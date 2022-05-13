Timeform highlight two races that look like strong pieces of form and should work out well.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Quite often this race is well worth following, and it's not hard to think this is strong form once more, the whole field unexposed and going the right way; the gallop was sound and the time very good, the first 3 stretching away from the rest late on. Al Qareem progressed again, very well suited by the step up in trip as he bossed a strong-looking race; made all, kicked on under 3f out, edged right over 1f out, kept going well; his stable is in very good nick at present, but he seems likely to improve further at this trip all the same, the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot surely on the agenda next. Wild Crusade met with defeat switched to turf but still improved further while leaving the impression there's more to come; mid-division, took keen hold, headway when not clear run over 2f out, took second 1f out, stayed on; remains capable of better. Lady Labelle, largely unconsidered in the betting switched to a handicap on the back of just 2 runs, also on turf for the first time, nonetheless took a clear step forward and hasn't shown all she can yet, sure to be of interest for something similar, and perhaps even black type against her own sex not an unrealistic ambition later in the season; patiently ridden, not settle fully, progress under 2f out, stayed on, nearest at the finish; better to come. New Comedy, making handicap debut, ran to a similar level to when defying a penalty in a Haydock novice the time before, just not as well handicapped as the 3 ahead; chased leader, effort under 3f out, edged right briefly 2f out, one paced.

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream

Achnamara ran better than last time, doing best of his yard's 3 runners in the race, but was still below his Wolverhampton form; in touch, headway over 2f out, no further impression, not unduly punished. Speycaster, on firmer ground than previously, had shaped encouragingly when third to Al Qareem at Nottingham and was 8 lb better off, but he went backwards from that, hardly shaping like it was stamina alone that did for him; mid-field, pushed along over 3f out, left behind over 1f out. Pons Aelius seemed to find this much better race a step too far at this stage; tracked pace, took keen hold, not quicken over 2f out, faded 1f out. Super Stars ran no sort of race over 2f longer trip, perhaps not just the track that had unsettled him at Newmarket after all, this quite a worrying display in truth, a gelding operation most certainly now an option; held up, took strong hold, labouring 3f out, wandered/carried head bit awkwardly, dropped away.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Always a really interesting and competitive handicap, one likely to throw up winners, plenty of those successful in recent times going on to make an impact in pattern company, every chance that the winner here will follow that path too; the gallop was sound, 3 of the 4 that fought out the finish coming from off the pace. Israr is still learning, but ultimately knuckled down well and justified good support, likely to continue to go the right way, listed and pattern company on the cards for later in the summer, the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot a likely target closer to hand (will be suited by 1½m); held up, shaken up 3f out, ran green, headway 2f out, stayed on to lead last ½f, ran on; open to further improvement. Surrey Mist, making handicap debut, shaped encouragingly, likely to be an interesting runner in further races of this type, at this trip or back over further, clearly as effective on turf as on all-weather; held up, effort 3f out, headway 2f out, challenged 1f out, kept on. Zoom, over 2f longer trip, ran his best race, clearly taking after his dam's side of the pedigree, a race surely in him before long; held up, headway over 3f out, every chance final 1f, kept on. Wineglass Bay ran well over 2f longer trip, that suggesting lack of an outing rather than lack of stamina the issue last time, plenty in this effort to suggest he's on a fair mark and likely to go well again; in touch, travelled well, tracked pace straight, ridden over 2f out, led soon after, headed last ½f, kept on. Mr Big Stuff, on firmer ground than previously, ran creditably on bare form but didn't get the rub of the green and can make more of an impact in something similar another day; waited with, not settle fully, not clear run from 3f out, keeping on when forced to switch 1f out, snatched up soon after, not recover.