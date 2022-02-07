A murky Cheltenham Gold Cup picture might just finally have gained some clarity following this year's Irish version, just not in the intended manner, as reigning champion Minella Indo - alongside other pretenders - hardly enhanced their claims behind a big-priced winner stepping up in grade and, crucially the way it unfolded, trip as well, his speed for shorter counting for plenty as it turned out after the forecast burn-up for the lead had failed to materialise, Frodon largely able to control things before the field began to sprint from the second last, all serving to strengthen the claims of the absent A Plus Tard and Galvin.

Conflated emerged from nowhere to put himself in the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture just nine weeks since landing a Navan handicap from a mark of only 145, though whether it proves any more than a ripple is open to obvious doubt, given he was always well placed in a falsely-run renewal that put an emphasis on speed as much as stamina under the conditions, the below-par displays - be it due to the run of the race or general underperformance - of some of the apparent bigger players behind the final piece of the jigsaw; he took over going strongly thanks to another bold jump three out and never really looked like coming back after kicking early in the straight, the others in the frame just plodding away in his wake, the significantly more severe stamina test at Cheltenham no given to suit him even if he is suddenly of that calibre.

Minella Indo is yet to fire this season but will at least head to Cheltenham in his bid to retain his crown in better order than he'd looked when tried in cheekpieces at Kempton, ridden more patiently (typically jumped well) and staying on gradually in the straight having struggled for a change of pace when the winner committed after two out; still, his Festival record remains a more compelling case for the defence than anything he's done on the track since his last visit there, while his yard's return of only six winners so far this year (half of them odds on) can't be ignored, either.

Janidil typically gave something like his running, even with his trademark tactics probably not ideal the way it went, though there's sufficient evidence by now to think he falls short of the best in the division; patiently ridden, crept closer after four out, stayed on gradually straight, the trip no issue under the less testing conditions.