Read the Timeform report of the Irish Gold Cup, in which Conflated sprang a surprise.
A murky Cheltenham Gold Cup picture might just finally have gained some clarity following this year's Irish version, just not in the intended manner, as reigning champion Minella Indo - alongside other pretenders - hardly enhanced their claims behind a big-priced winner stepping up in grade and, crucially the way it unfolded, trip as well, his speed for shorter counting for plenty as it turned out after the forecast burn-up for the lead had failed to materialise, Frodon largely able to control things before the field began to sprint from the second last, all serving to strengthen the claims of the absent A Plus Tard and Galvin.
Conflated emerged from nowhere to put himself in the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture just nine weeks since landing a Navan handicap from a mark of only 145, though whether it proves any more than a ripple is open to obvious doubt, given he was always well placed in a falsely-run renewal that put an emphasis on speed as much as stamina under the conditions, the below-par displays - be it due to the run of the race or general underperformance - of some of the apparent bigger players behind the final piece of the jigsaw; he took over going strongly thanks to another bold jump three out and never really looked like coming back after kicking early in the straight, the others in the frame just plodding away in his wake, the significantly more severe stamina test at Cheltenham no given to suit him even if he is suddenly of that calibre.
Minella Indo is yet to fire this season but will at least head to Cheltenham in his bid to retain his crown in better order than he'd looked when tried in cheekpieces at Kempton, ridden more patiently (typically jumped well) and staying on gradually in the straight having struggled for a change of pace when the winner committed after two out; still, his Festival record remains a more compelling case for the defence than anything he's done on the track since his last visit there, while his yard's return of only six winners so far this year (half of them odds on) can't be ignored, either.
Janidil typically gave something like his running, even with his trademark tactics probably not ideal the way it went, though there's sufficient evidence by now to think he falls short of the best in the division; patiently ridden, crept closer after four out, stayed on gradually straight, the trip no issue under the less testing conditions.
Asterion Forlonge could anger Gandhi while sending Jeff Bezos skint, unexpectedly jumping straight going back this way around but soon flat out following his sole blemish two out (despite a wealth of form at shorter), closing in much too late as he fell into fourth.
Kemboy produced a rare below-par effort around here (previously in frame on all seven visits to Leopardstown, including winning and finishing runner-up in this), unable to capitalise on a perfect position as his old jumping frailties resurfaced; typically not fluent, pressed leader out wide, led briefly before seventh, ridden from two out, tiring when awkward again last.
Delta Work fared little better in first-time cheekpieces, notwithstanding he was looked after once his chance had gone; in touch, lost ground before eleventh, labouring two out.
Frodon became the highest-profile flop yet from his recently misfiring top yard, getting a far easier lead than in the King George but unable to muster a response under pressure in the straight having made most until three out, finishing tired; he isn't even entered in the Cheltenham Gold Cup but will likely turn up at Aintree with his yard in much better form.
Cilaos Emery failed to complete; dropped out, blundered tenth, unseated rider eleventh.
