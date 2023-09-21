Horse racing analysis | Three newcomers to note

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights three interesting two-year-olds set to make their debut in the coming days.

Inversion – 14:25 Newbury, Friday The Charlton yard won three successive editions of this fillies' condition event between 2018 and 2020, most notably with the subsequent Fillies' Mile winner Quadrilateral in 2019. This year Inversion is the chosen representative from Beckhampton, a half-sister to Lucid Dreamer, who won the 2020 running for the same stable. Quadrilateral and Lucid Dreamer both had the benefit of a previous run when lining up at Newbury, but the only thing we have to go on with Frankel filly Inversion is her illustrious pedigree. As well as Lucid Dreamer, she is a half-sister to the smart Whitebeam, who was Listed-placed when trained by the Charltons and has since won at Grade 1 level in the US for Chad Brown. And while Inversion's dam Sleep Walk was nothing out of the ordinary on the racecourse, she's from a blue-blooded Juddmonte family – she's a half-sister to the St Leger winner Logician, while their dam, Scuffle, is a half-sister to a couple of very performers in the shape of Bated Breath and Cityscape.

Military Leader – 16:40 Kempton, Friday Bought for 1.5 million guineas as a yearling, Military Leader clearly looks the part as well as having an eye-catching pedigree, identifying him as very much one to keep on the right side when he makes his debut in the novice event which kicks off Friday's evening card at Kempton. By Dubawi and the third foal out of the once-raced mare Ring The Bell, Military Leader is a half-brother to a couple of fillies who have both shown at least useful form, headed by the Listed winner Sounds of Heaven who produced an even better effort when finishing a close-up third behind Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier this year. The distaff side of Military Leader's pedigree is littered with talented performers as the Galileo mare Ring The Bell is herself a full sister to the 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa, plus two other Group 1 winners in the shape of Hydrangea (Matron Stakes/Fillies & Mares Stakes) and The United States (Ranvet Stakes). Trained by Charlie Appleby – who has a 26% strike rate with his two-year-old debutants at Kempton since the start of the 2018 season – Military Leader certainly has the makings of a smart two-year-old, something his yard desperately needs heading into the autumn.

Dream of Hope – 13:40 Newmarket, Saturday Saturday's card at Newmarket opens with a fillies' novice event in which Appleby's two runners look the obvious place to start. Beautiful Love, the mount of retained jockey William Buick, sets a fair standard having hit the frame in both her starts to date, while stablemate Dream of Hope is by no means one to underestimate with Jamie Spencer booked for her debut. Dream of Hope has plenty to recommend her on pedigree being by Sea The Stars and out of the Listed-winning two-year-old Really Special, who has already produced a couple of winners. The pick of them is Local Dynasty, who also struck at Listed level as a juvenile when successful at Pontefract last autumn. Appleby – who also has a 26% strike rate with his two-year-old debutants on the Rowley Mile since the start of the 2018 season – will certainly have a special place in his heart reserved for this family as Really Special is herself a half-sister to a couple of stable stars, namely the Breeders' Cup Turf winner Yibir and the three-time Group 1 heroine Wild Illusion.