Tony McFadden highlights how the leading trainers have been faring heading into the Dublin Racing Festival.

Willie Mullins Winners and runners in last 14 days: 13/45

Strike rate in last 14 days: 29%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in last 14 days: 55.56% Willie Mullins has dominated the Dublin Racing Festival to an astonishing extent, winning 23 of the 60 races since the meeting's inception in 2018. The 15-time Irish champion jumps trainer looks set for another major haul again this year as his team is heading into the meeting in fine form. Mullins has sent out 13 winners at an impressive strike rate of 29% in the last fortnight, while it's worth noting that the rate climbs even higher if just focusing on his runners in the past seven days - he has had nine winners from 24 runners at 38%. His Timeform run-to-form percentage of 55.56% in the last fortnight has been bettered by only three trainers who have had at least 20 runners in the period, further highlighting the wellbeing of the string. Among Mullins' many leading contenders this year is Chacun Pour Soi, who will be bidding to complete a hat-trick in the Dublin Chase (13:50) on Sunday. Those previous wins represent the two best performances at the Dublin Racing Festival based on Timeform's ratings.

Gordon Elliott Winners and runners in last 14 days: 9/70

Strike rate in last 14 days: 13%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in last 14 days: 50% Gordon Elliott has been operating at a strike rate of only 13% over the last couple of weeks - he tends to be around the 16% mark - but his run-to-form percentage of 50% offers reassurance. Only eight trainers who have had at least 20 runners in the past fortnight are operating at a better run-to-form percentage than Elliott, so yard form is not a concern heading into the meeting. Elliott has had the second most winners (10) at the Dublin Racing Festival at a strike rate around the 10% mark - that is almost bang on what you would expect based on the starting prices of his runners. One of his better chances this year is Riviere d'Etel in the Irish Arkle (14:10) on Saturday as she receives plenty of weight from her male rivals and is at least 7 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures.

Joseph O'Brien Winners and runners in last 14 days: 6/24

Strike rate in last 14 days: 25%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in last 14 days: 66.67% Of all the trainers who have had at least 20 runners in the past fortnight, not one has a better run-to-form percentage than Joseph O'Brien (66.67%). O'Brien has also been among the winners of late, scoring with six of his 24 runners in the last couple of weeks at an impressive 25% strike rate, and there's little doubt his string is in rude health ahead of the Dublin Racing Festival. O'Brien's six winners at the meeting have come at a respectable strike rate of a shade over 10% and no trainer can boast a higher level-stake profit than O'Brien's £35.72. One of O'Brien's better chances is with Eric Bloodaxe in the opening novice hurdle (13:05) on Saturday, a race the trainer landed in 2018 with 25/1 shot Tower Bridge.

Paul Nicholls Winners and runners in last 14 days: 3/40

Strike rate in last 14 days: 8%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in last 14 days: 35.9% Paul Nicholls is taking aim at the Dublin Racing Festival for the first time this weekend and has two chances with Frodon in the Irish Gold Cup (15:15 Saturday) and Greaneteen in the Dublin Chase (13:50 Sunday). The form of the yard would have to be a concern, though, as Nicholls has sent out only three winners in the past fortnight at a strike-rate around the 8% mark. That is a notable decline from his usual strike rate which hovers around the 23% mark. A run-to-form percentage of 35.9% is even more of a concern and highlights how many of the yard's runners have been performing poorly.

Henry de Bromhead Winners and runners in last 14 days: 2/28

Strike rate in last 14 days: 7%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in last 14 days: 39.29% It's been a testing couple of months for Henry de Bromhead, who operated at just an 8% strike rate in December and January, which is around half of what would have been expected. De Bromhead has been busy in the last couple of weeks, sending out 28 runners, but he has had just two winners. Even more concerning is the Timeform run-to-form percentage of 39.29% in that period, highlighting how the yard's form is still patchy. Inconsistent stable form was not enough to stop Bob Olinger from comfortably winning at Punchestown last month and it's likely to be the same story with Honeysuckle on Sunday as she has a significant class edge over her rivals in the Irish Champion Hurdle (15:00). But it's something to keep in mind. Honeysuckle has provided two of De Bromhead’s four wins at the Dublin Racing Festival, which have come at a strike rate of only 5.4%.

Jessica Harrington Winners and runners in last 14 days: 1/8

Strike rate in last 14 days: 13%

Timeform run-to-form percentage in last 14 days: 50% Jessica Harrington has a respectable record at the Dublin Racing Festival, sending out three winners at a 10% strike rate, and she has a leading contender in the two-mile-one-furlong handicap chase (15:50) on Saturday in the shape of Exit Poll. Had this race been taking place a month earlier the yard's form would have been a major concern as Harrington has struggled for much of the season and she failed to send out a single winner in November or December. She's still been a bit quiet in January but has had a couple of winners, including one in the last fortnight, suggesting that the yard's form has started to turn a corner.