Adam Houghton reveals which trainers were the big winners in a busy month of racing in December and could be worth following in early 2022.

The month of December is a critical juncture in the National Hunt season, particularly those six days between Boxing Day and the end of the calendar year. The numbers tell their own story. No fewer than 18 Grade One races were staged in December – nine in Britain and nine in Ireland – with 13 of them being crammed into those six days after Christmas. For context, 18 Grade One races in December is more than in any other month bar April when the delights of Aintree and Punchestown provide a fitting end-of-season climax. It’s not all about the Grade One action, either, as the sheer number of National Hunt meetings around Christmas ensures that there are plenty of opportunities at all levels of the sport. In total, those six days played host to 28 individual jumps cards – 18 in Britain and 10 in Ireland – with 10 of them taking place on Boxing Day alone. It’s for that reason that every National Hunt trainer wants their string to be firing on all cylinders in December. Of course, the same could probably be said at any stage of the season, but a successful December provides the perfect platform to attack the New Year; a bad December might mean that Auld Lang Syne is sung with a bit less gusto than usual. So, as we take our first tentative steps into 2022, now seems like a good time to assess which trainers emerged from the festivities in a rich vein of form, gathering up so much momentum that the January blues won’t even register on their radar.

Mullins machine hits top gear The obvious place to start is with a certain Willie Mullins. It was a common line of thought just a few weeks ago that the Mullins yard was taking a bit longer than usual to hit top stride this season, largely due to the dry spell which had delayed the reappearances of several star names. December was the month in which all that changed. Having sent out just 45 runners in October and 51 runners in November (in National Hunt races in Britain and Ireland), Mullins saddled no fewer than 117 runners in December with exceptional results. It would be impressive enough that Mullins saddled 33 winners during that month, but the fact that 16 of them were achieved in the six days after Christmas is particularly striking. That total included a second success in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day with Tornado Flyer, as well as four Grade One wins at Leopardstown’s big Christmas fixture. For good measure, Mullins then sent out another five winners across three meetings on New Year’s Day to underline that his yard is in red-hot form.

Overall, Mullins operated at a strike rate of 28.21% in National Hunt races in Britain and Ireland in December, demonstrating nothing other than consistent brilliance given the sheer volume of runners coming from Closutton. In total, 77 individual jumps trainers in Britain and Ireland saddled at least 20 runners in December and Mullins had a better strike rate than each and every one of them. Mullins also ranked third by Timeform's run-to-form percentage (57.26%), underlining that his horses were generally running well even when they weren’t winning. In particular, Mullins strengthened his hand in the novice chasing ranks in December as eight individual horses made winning debuts over fences during that month, listed as follows in chronological order: Ferny Hollow, Concertista, Stattler, Blue Lord, Capodanno, Haut En Couleurs, Galopin des Champs and En Beton. Welsh National glory caps terrific month for Thomas Sam Thomas saddled six winners from 23 runners in December to leave him behind only Mullins with a strike rate of 26.09%. In truth, that figure is nothing out of the ordinary for Thomas, who has regularly been operating at a strike rate above 20% since the start of the 2020/21 season, identifying him as very much a young trainer going places. Galileo Silver was one of the star performers for Thomas in December, winning twice in the space of four weeks, latterly at Huntingdon on Boxing Day. Fast forward the clock a little over 24 hours and things got better still for the yard as Iwilldoit ran out a dominant winner of the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow, following up his victory in the trial three weeks earlier to give Thomas the biggest success of his fledgling trainer career so far.

Iwilldoit is out on his own in the Coral Welsh National

Another young trainer who enjoyed a productive month was Samuel Drinkwater, who was ranked third by strike rate (25.00%) after saddling five winners from 20 runners. The headline act was Gallic Geordie, who completed a quickfire double when giving his trainer a high-profile winner in front of the ITV cameras at Newbury on Wednesday. Drinkwater sent out all five of his winners in December in the space of 10 days towards the end of the month, so any runners from the yard in the first couple of weeks of January will be well worth a second look. A run-to-form percentage of 65.00% for December – second only to that of Henry Daly (69.23%) – underlines that point. Hillcrest could be a star for Henry Daly Henry Daly has been training much longer than either Sam Thomas or Samuel Drinkwater, but his form of late has been no less impressive, saddling six winners from 26 runners in December at a strike rate of 23.08%. As well as sending out six winners, Daly had nine seconds, three thirds and three fourths, leaving only five horses who finished out of the frame. The pick of the winners in December was Hillcrest, who made it two from two over hurdles with an effortless victory at Wetherby at the beginning of the month, drawing clear from before the third last to land the spoils by 20 lengths. Daly began 2022 in the best possible fashion as well thanks to the same horse. A comfortable winner of the listed novice hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, beating I Am Maximus by two lengths, Hillcrest looks potentially the best horse his trainer has had in his care for a long time, with his winning sequence under Rules now spanning four races (also won a Wetherby bumper in March 2021).

Hillcrest (white cap) wins at Cheltenham on New Year's Day