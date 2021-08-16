Luxembourg surged to the head of the Cazoo Derby market following his impressive success in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, but he could also be a big player for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, argues Timeform's Irish handicapper Billy Nash.

Luxembourg had created a good impression when making a winning debut at Killarney in July and he took a big step forward to follow up in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes, putting up one of the best performances seen in the division this season. Nash said: "Luxembourg put up a performance on Saturday which suggests he is right up there with the very best recent winners of the Beresford Stakes, a race with a rich history of producing future classic/Group 1 winners. "There is no denying that it wasn’t a particularly deep renewal but I think it is well worth taking a positive view of the winner’s performance - a rating of 118p places him behind only National Stakes winner Native Trail in the two-year-old standings."

Luxembourg is no bigger than 9/1 for the Derby but he can be backed at 14/1 for the 2000 Guineas. That 14/1 appeals to Nash based on the speed Luxembourg showed at the end of a steadily-run mile on Saturday. Nash added: "Luxembourg covered the final three furlongs in an explosive 34.03 seconds (0.4 of a second faster than Art Power in the Renaissance Stakes – the only other horse on the card to dip below 35 seconds for that sectional) which would suggest to me that connections won’t be in any hurry to step him up in trip.