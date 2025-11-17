Horse In Focus tips for Tuesday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Tuesday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.
Tuesday's Horses In Focus
Newcastle
Unassuming – 17:15
Minshaar – 18:15
Water of Leith – 19:45
Limerick
Barryroe Madam – 15:05
Hees Dynamite – 15:05
Tuesday's Best Bet
UNASSUMING – 17:15 Newcastle
UNASSUMING has done well since joining George Boughey from the Joseph O’Brien yard, winning five times in all, with three of those coming on the all-weather.
She wasn’t seen to best effect over a mile at this course two starts back and built on that effort when resuming winning ways over an extended mile at Wolverhampton last month, overcoming a pace bias and value for extra on top of the bare margin as a result.
Unassuming drops back to seven furlongs now, but that shouldn’t pose much of a problem over a stiff, straight seven furlongs at this track, and a strong pace forecast will also suit her claims of following up under this good-value claimer.
