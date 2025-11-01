Horse In Focus tips for Sunday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Sunday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Sunday's Horses In Focus
Carlisle
Siog Geal – 14:02
Kapal Layar – 14:02
Resplendent Grey – 14:37
Huntingdon
Captain Trigger – 16:05
Curragh
Rosato – 13:55
Chally Chute – 14:30
Starford – 15:40
Sharanga – 15:40
Cork
Mary’s Pride – 13:10
Zanoosh 13:40
Divaboriva – 13:40
Sunday's Best Bet
SIOG GEAL – 14:02 Carlisle
SIOG GEAL was successful in points, and she has made a promising start under Rules, finishing runner-up in a couple of bumpers, notably a listed one at Cheltenham which has worked out incredibly well.
She was forced to work hard to land the odds on hurdling debut at Catterick over the Christmas period, but she continued to progress afterwards, as expected relishing the stem up to two and a half miles when winning a typically competitive renewal of the EBF Final at Sandown when last seen in March.
That form has also worked out very well, and she won in the manner of one who has even more to offer, particularly over this trip. A subsequent 6lb rise is more than fair and she represents a yard who can get one ready after a break.
