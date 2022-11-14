Although he's raced mostly over further, he's not short of speed and two miles will continue to pose no issues for him over fences.

The time of the race looks good and Banbridge wouldn't have much to find to reach a place in the Arkle itself. And there's definitely more to come.

Faced by a quartet who'd shown form a stone better than he had over hurdles, he gave them a jumping lesson, just needing to be pushed out to defeat Tommy's Oscar by six lengths.

Banbridge is already a Cheltenham Festival winner, having landed the Martin Pipe over hurdles last spring, but physically he's very much a chaser, a rangy gelding with bags of scope, and his fluent fencing was the key to his victory in Saturday's Arkle Trial.

There was no one standout performance over the three days of Cheltenham's November meeting, but for my money, Banbridge is the horse that did the most to stake his claim for top honours.

What the trainer says:

Joseph O'Brien: "JJ (Slevin) gave him a lovely ride and it was an impressive performance. The British opponents had high ratings and the other Irish horse (Sole Pretender) is a good one as well, so we knew it was a hot race. We came here obviously for a bit of nice ground, but also to see how he would handle the drop to two miles.

"His jumping looked good and was well able to keep him in the race. I think he took a stride out at the top, maybe it was the last one down the back and my heart was in my mouth a little bit watching him, but he made up a couple of lengths at the fence, which I thought was impressive.

"That is only his second run over fences, but he seems to have taken to it well and he’s an exciting horse going forward, for sure. All roads lead to March – there is no denying that – but there is a lot of water to go under the bridge before that. We were not sure about coming back in trip and there is only one way to find out. We knew he was a pretty slick jumper and we thought that was hopefully going to keep him in the race.

“It was a decision discussed with Ronnie (Bartlett, owner) earlier in the week, because he had an option in Cork last weekend over two and a half, but the ground was heavy and we obviously entered here and Ronnie decided maybe this was the right race for him, because we were getting nice ground and he obviously has course form and I was in full agreement. I think we can be flexible (trip-wise) and take it on a race-by-race basis, but it is very nice to know he can perform well at two miles.

“We are absolutely 100 per cent satisfied and he has come up the hill well. This is a track where it helps to have course from and we knew that from his novice hurdle campaign and it is not a bad track to be able to handle."