Hong Kong possible target for Kinross with no Breeders' Cup trip planned

Champions Day runner-up Kinross will skip the Breeders' Cup next weekend but could be geared towards a trip to Hong Kong.
Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, trainer Ralph Beckett stated how proud he was of his six-year-old following Saturday's near-miss at the hands of Art Power in the QIPCO Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot.
He said: "Kinross ran nearly a second slower than the winner in the first furlong and in every other furlong including the final furlong he was quicker than the winner. David Allen gave the winner a fine ride.
"Kinross needed a bit of cover early on, Frankie had to go looking for that and it's probably what's cost us. But if he didn't get cover then he wouldn't have got nearly as close, so it's six of one and half a dozen of the other. And that's why the sport is what it is. He ran his race, I was delighted with him, it just wasn't our day."
On future plans, the trainer added: "We're not going to go the Breeders' Cup with him. Obviously it's a week less than last year (gap between Ascot and Santa Anita) and we all think we have to look after the horse.
"He's looked after us over the past couple of years and it's our time now to look after him. It's possible he'll go to Hong Kong but only a possibility.
"He came out of the race well and we're very happy with him, but he's six, rising seven."
