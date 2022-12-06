Graham Cunningham sets the scene for Golden Sixty's bid for a third LONGINES Hong Kong Mile on Sunday.
Four years on from his busman’s holiday during a pre-Covid British summer, Vincent Ho remembers his short spell as part of Mark Johnston’s team vividly.
“Ryan Moore recommended Mr Johnston because he thought there would be an opportunity to get some rides and I really loved the village of Middleham and the whole experience,” he says.
“The weather was a bit chilly in the morning but the afternoons were amazing. I rented my own Airbnb cottage and the chance to enjoy the countryside and visit amazing cities like York was refreshing and something very special.
“Travelling is very important to me and it was great to go to Japan this summer but I came back from that UK trip with much more confidence than before and I’d love to go back next summer, especially to ride at the Goodwood Festival and in the Shergar Cup again.”
Just like his home city, the man who has been part of the Golden Sixty story since day one combines outward extravagance with an inner drive and modesty in a beguiling way.
The bright yellow Porsche with GAGNANT (French for winner) plates that used to stand out even among the impressive gas guzzlers in the Sha Tin car park has been replaced by a shining silver electric monster from the same maker but its owner retains a humility and humble manner born of a knowledge that HK’s homegrown riders find it tough to get on top young prospects and even tougher to stay on them once global stars come a calling.
But that was before an elegant, near-black gelding called Golden Sixty came along.
HK’s dual Horse of the Year has gone from strength to strength since Ho returned from his spell at the Braveheart Academy with six winners from 22 rides in the summer of 2019 but, three years on, the son of top-class dirt performer Medaglia D’Oro is firmly established as one of the most devastating finishers in world racing ahead of his bid for a third LONGINES Hong Kong Mile on Sunday.
Golden Sixty’s veteran handler Francis Lui constantly refers to the gelding’s “fighting heart” when assessing what sets him apart and closer inspection of a record of 22 wins from 25 starts – including six G1 scores - reveals he is a perfect 9-9 in finishes of half a length or less.
But, for all that his courage is tried and tested, Golden Sixty’s most potent weapon is the ability to unleash the same sort of acceleration as his rider’s Porsche and the F1 models steered by his driving hero Lewis Hamilton.
That surge revealed itself early when he bounded through the final 400m of his Class 4 debut in 22.34s way back in March 2019 and emerged again when he got his rider out of jail with a spectacular 21.83s in the BMW Hong Kong Derby of 2020.
Closers of 22.05s and 22.43s respectively saw off the international raiders in the Hong Kong Mile in 2020 and 2021; and that famous burst was there in all its glory again after a lengthy break when Golden Sixty zipped home in a scarcely believable 21.32s to thwart Zac Purton and emerging star California Spangle in the G2 Jockey Club Mile last month.
That was the second time that HK’s dual horse of the year has pounced on the freewheeling California Spangle but Ho is well aware of the danger that Tony Cruz’s gelding presents if Purton can secure the saloon passage again.
“I don’t see a lot of pace in Sunday’s race and I really hope Ryan goes forward with Zac on the Japanese horse Salios so we have some pace to run at,” he adds.
“It’s true that I look up to Ryan. The next race is always the focus – you can’t throw your emotions up and down unless the win comes on your last ride of the day – and the most important thing is always the horse.
“But Golden Sixty was lovely in his turf gallop this morning and feels like he’s improved since his Jockey Club Mile win . He’s changed everything for me, not just as a jockey but also in life, and I can’t wait for Sunday.”
When Zac Purton holds his hands wide and says “Golden Sixty is such a hard horse to beat” he is speaking from a raft of personal and occasionally painful experience.
The five-time champion has come at the king 23 times in all, including on outstanding champions like Exultant and master miler Beauty Generation, only to find himself on the wrong end in all bar one of them.
But that one success – when Purton and Waikuku exploited an unusually hard-pulling effort from Golden Sixty in a slowly-run Stewards’ Cup in January – provides a glimmer of hope that race caller Mark McNamara might be able to reprise his memorable “the fortress has crumbled” line this weekend.
“Golden Sixty beat California Spangle comfortably by a couple of lengths in the Champions Mile back in April but my horse might have been a little bit jaded after going up in distance for the Derby,” he says.
“We really had our chance to get him in the Jockey Club Mile recently when had a couple of runs under our belt receiving 5lb on a track that should have suited us.
“He still beat us but he only beat us by a neck - so we got closer - and if we can improve again that little bit more then we’ll have a chance.
“There’s no question Golden Sixty is a great champion and his record suggests that only bad luck can beat him. I’ve tried so many times and only managed it once but if you can do it once then maybe you can do it again so let’s give it our best and see what happens.”
