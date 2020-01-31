Honeysuckle tops 11 entries for PCI Irish Champion Hurdle

Honeysuckle will face a maximum of 10 rivals in the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Henry de Bromhead's mare is unbeaten in six starts under Rules and produced a career-best performance to beat the boys in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on her latest appearance. The six-year-old is a hot favourite to extend her winning sequence on Saturday at the Dublin Racing Festival, but is set to face a strong challenge when she drops to two miles and races left-handed for the first time since winning her sole point-to-point. Willie Mullins has four remaining contenders, headed by last month's Matheson Hurdle winner Sharjah. The champion trainer could also saddle Klassical Dream, Saglawy and Aramon. De Bromhead has a second string to his bow in Petit Mouchoir, winner of the 2017 Irish Champion Hurdle and runner-up to Sharjah over Christmas. Gavin Cromwell's Darver Star, Jessica Harrington's Supasundae, Gordon Elliott's Apple's Jade, Brendan Murphy's huge outsider Ballycaines and the Jane Williams-trained potential British raider Monsieur Lecoq are the other possibles. Elliott's brilliant, unbeaten novice Envoi Allen was a notable absentee at Tuesday's confirmation stage, having figured among the initial entries.

Envoi Allen - notable absentee from Irish Champion

Mullins also retains a strong hand in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase, with four of the eight horses confirmed hailing from his Closutton base. Min has claimed the Grade One contest in each of the last two years, but appears unlikely to be the champion trainer's first string - with Chacun Pour Soi a hot favourite to exact his revenge on De Bromhead's A Plus Tard following their clash last month. Paul Townend is expected to partner Chacun Pour Soi - and he is hopeful the eight-year-old can reverse that form. "Chacun Pour Soi has been well since. I hope he can come on - he'll have to come on a lot for Christmas," said the champion jockey. "We were disappointed he got beat - but taking the positives out of it, he gained more experience there and hopefully he can improve and get back to winning ways this weekend. "It's well highlighted that a lot of ours are (coming forward from their reappearances). That's what you'd be hoping. He ran very well for a long way - he was a winner for a long way. Improving fitness-wise should put him bang there."

Chacun Pour Soi - expected to be Paul Townend ride