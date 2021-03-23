Punchestown Festival: Honeysuckle likely to run

The mare maintained her unbeaten record in scintillating style at Cheltenham last week, with her rider Rachael Blackmore becoming the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle.

Paddy Power are the new sponsors of the Punchestown race, backing it for the next three years.

“Honeysuckle certainly appears to be going from strength to strength and was brilliant in Cheltenham, so it would be great to be able to go to Punchestown for the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, all being well,” said De Brohmead.

“I spoke to Peter Molony (owner Kenny Alexander’s racing manager) over the weekend and without saying for sure, we’d certainly be leaning towards Punchestown if we get the right signals between now and then.