Winner of the last two editions of the two-mile championship contest - as well as the Mares' Hurdle the year before that - Honeysuckle suffered her first ever defeat on her 17th career start when only third on last month's seasonal reappearance in the Bar One Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Connections remained upbeat in the immediate aftermath of that reverse, though a few days later trainer Henry De Bromhead was quoted suggesting a return to the Mares' Hurdle in March could come under consideration if not quite performing to the same level as in previous seasons.

However, that now looks all but off the table, with Peter Molony, racing manager for owner Kenny Alexander, saying she'd be more likely to be retired than run against her own sex at Cheltenham this spring.

“Henry seems happy with her so, touch wood, we’ll see in Leopardstown in four weeks’ time,” Molony told Racing TV.

“Of course I was watching him (Constitution Hill winning the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton). He’s a wonderful horse and it’s going to take a very good performance to beat him.

“Honeysuckle been a wonderful servant to us and owes us absolutely nothing. We all love her to bits and just want to get her home in one piece.

“Kenny said last year, before she was ever beaten, that if she wasn’t running to what we think is her optimum she’ll be retired and that’s the story.

“It’ll be Champion Hurdle or retire her – one or the other."

Honeysuckle is 8/1 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair in her bid to join the likes of Istabraq, See You Then and Hatton's Grace as three-time winners of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.