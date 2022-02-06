Henry de Bromhead’s mare has been head and shoulders above her contemporaries for two seasons now and bids for a third successive win in the day two feature at this year’s Dublin Racing Festival.

She reappeared this season with victory in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse, which she was winning for the third year, and took her unbeaten record under Rules to 13.

Mullins had planned to go chasing this season with Appreciate It, who has been off the track since running out a wide-margin winner of the Supreme Novice’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last March.

However, a setback derailed those plans and he will remain over hurdles for this season, but the prospect of taking on Honeysuckle first time out has obviously not appealed.

Instead, the champion trainer saddles Saint Roi, third in the Matheson Hurdle to stablemate Sharjah, and the mare Echoes In Rain, who has finished well beaten in both her races this season.

There is a third mare lining up in the form of Paul Hennessy’s stable star Heaven Help Us, with Gordon Elliott’s Matheson runner-up Zanahiyr completing the field.

Chacun Pour Soi heads Dublin Chase five