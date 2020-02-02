Honeysuckle tops field of ten in PCI Irish Champion Hurdle

Honeysuckle winning the Hatton's Grace
Honeysuckle winning the Hatton's Grace
Last Updated

15:22 · January 30, 2020 · 2 min read

Honeysuckle will face four Willie Mullins-trained rivals in a fascinating renewal of the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle.

Henry de Bromhead's mare is unbeaten in six starts under Rules and was a hugely impressive winner of the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse on her latest appearance.

She races left-handed for the first time since winning her sole point-to-point and drops to two miles in the feature event at Leopardstown on Saturday - and is a hot favourite to extend her winning sequence in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

Mullins has saddled a record six previous winners of the Irish Champion Hurdle, with the legendary Hurricane Fly claiming five victories between 2011 and 2015 and Faugheen getting his name on the roll of honour in 2016.

This year the Closutton handler's team is headed by Sharjah - a dual winner over the course and distance after landing the Matheson Hurdle for the second year in succession last month.

He is joined by last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero Klassical Dream, who has been beaten on each of his two starts so far this season, as well outsiders Aramon and Saglawy.

De Bromhead has a second string to his bow in Petit Mouchoir, winner of the 2017 Irish Champion Hurdle and runner-up to Sharjah over Christmas.

Gavin Cromwell's Darver Star, Jessica Harrington's 2018 winner Supasundae, Brendan Murphy's huge outsider Ballycaines and the Jane Williams-trained British raider Monsieur Lecoq complete the 10-strong field.

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 2h
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 15m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day4

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 11m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown5

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 6m

