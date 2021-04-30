Punchestown Festival day four reports | Honey monster does it again

Read all the key reports from day four of the Punchestown Festival on Friday as Honeysuckle took her career record to 12 from 12 in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle.

Honeysuckle seals deadly dozen Henry de Bromhead's HONEYSUCKLE won the Grade One Paddy Power Champion Hurdle to take her career record to a perfect 12 from 12 at Punchestown on Friday. They went hard up front and set things up perfectly for Rachael Blackmore's mount who travelled into contention beautifully just off the leaders. As they approached the turn for home Honeysuckle had shot four lengths clear and it looked like it might be a procession in the straight. However, Sharjah emerged from the pack and a slow leap at the last from the leader gave him a slight window of opportunity, but the looming presence of the runner-up seemed to encourage Honeysuckle to knuckle down. Straightened up after skewing the last, Honeysuckle was pushed out for a two and a quarter length win from Sharjah with Epatante staying on for third.

The dream team - Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle

Blackmore said: "I'm very relieved. We didn't have a lot of petrol there at the last and it wasn't pretty but she got the job done. "She was just feeling it a bit today but the good ones get you out of trouble. "She jumped the third last and second last well, it wasn't smooth everywhere but she got the job done." De Bromhead added: "I was getting a bit nervous alright. They had it all under control thankfully. "The pair of them together they're some team. The good ones get you out of trouble. She's so classy." Peter Molony, who is owner Kenny Alexander’s racing manager, admitted there is a “temptation” to switch to chasing with Honeysuckle, who was a point to point winner before embarking on her career under rules. He said: “We have to sit down and have a chat about it (plans for next season). “The safe option would be to go back over hurdles and it’d be wonderful if we could win another Champion Hurdle in Cheltenham and another Irish Champion Hurdle – that would be wonderful. “There is a temptation there (to go over fences). She’s a wonderful jumper – she looks like a chasing mare. The temptation is there – how exciting would it be, but we’ll have a chat. “I know she does (jump fences), I’ve seen her do it (schooling on Sunday mornings). We’ll see.” 17:25 Punchestown | Full result and free video replay 1st 8 Honeysuckle 4/7f

2nd 6 Sharjah (FR) 9/1

3rd 7 Epatante (FR) 9/2 Winning Trainer: H De Bromhead | Winning Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Gaillard grinds out victory GAILLARD DU MESNIL took advantage of Bob Olinger's absence to win the Grade One Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend. The five-year-old was no match for Bob Olinger at Cheltenham but that rival was taken out of this contest on the morning of the race after he was found to be coughing leaving the door open for a horse that was sent off 1/2 favourite against three rivals. It didn't turn out to be as easy as the market expected as Ashdale Bob put up some stern opposition throughout the closing stages, while Ganapathi, stablemate and ownermate of the winner, was staying on when falling at the last. Gaillard Du Mesnil dug deep, however, and pulled two and a quarter lengths clear of Ashdale Bob at the line. Townend said: "It was a messy race but he showed toughness again today. "I'd imagine he'll go jumping a fence, he's probably a work in progress as much as anything." Mullins added: “That was a very good performance and I think he’s going to be a nice horse next year. “There is a good possibility that he’ll jump fences next season and that might help him to settle as well. He’s too busy during a race, but once he learns to relax, he’ll give a lot more.” 18:00 Punchestown | Full result and free video replay 1st 4 Gaillard Du Mesnil (FR) 1/2f Winning Trainer: W P Mullins | Winning Jockey: P Townend

Asterion signs off with a win

Asterion Forlonge wins at Punchestown

Willie Mullins' ASTERION FORLONGE (11/4 favourite) ended what has been a difficult season with a resounding success in the EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (Grade A) at Punchestown. The grey seven-year-old has taken time to get to grips with fences and had two falls either side of the New Year, but two third-place finishes in his last two Grade One assignments hinted at a brighter day. In a handicap chase, at the Punchestown Festival, off a mark of 152, he put it altogether under Bryan Cooper to win by 14 lengths as he liked. "He was winging for me," Cooper said. "He was flying, a classy horse in a handicap. He was very straight and there was never a moment's worry." El Barra (12-1) made it 16 for Mullins in the SalesSense International Novice Hurdle and also completed a double for jockey Sean O’Keeffe after Rapid Response had earlier got up in the dying strides to mug Scarlet And Dove in the Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Handicap Chase. 16:15 Punchestown | Full result and free video replay 1st 1 Asterion Forlonge (FR) 11/4f

2nd 10 Walk Away (IRE) 20/1

3rd 13 Port Stanley (IRE) 8/1

4th 6 I'm A Game Changer (IRE) 100/1

5th 9 Fan De Blues (FR) 7/1 Sky Bet paid 5 places on this race Winning Trainer: W P Mullins | Winning Jockey: B J Cooper

Bob the job for Nicholls and Maxwell

Bob And Co battles to victory at Punchestown