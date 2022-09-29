Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs is one of eight fillies set to take on last year’s winner Saffron Beach in the Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Dermot Weld’s three-year-old struggled to land a blow when only fourth in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown earlier this month, a race Jane Chapple-Hyam’s market leader was runner-up in. But a return to the form that saw Homeless Songs secure Classic honours in the early part of the season would make her a huge danger to all. Saffron Beach will be reunited with William Buick on the Rowley Mile. Buick has a 100 per cent strike-rate on the defending champion and as well as guiding her to success in this race 12 months ago, has been aboard for both of her victories this term. Chapple-Hyam believes Newmarket plays to the filly’s strengths and said: “She loves the Rowley Mile and as we have seen in all of her previous runs whether she is first or second or whether it is a Guineas, Oh So Sharp or Sun Chariot she always tries her hardest. It is a track that she enjoys running on.

“Her style of running means she is up on the pace so she never gets boxed in so you don’t have that worry. “I’m sure there will be a few nerves when there are two to load but that is part of racing and part of the buzz about it and what gets the adrenaline up.”