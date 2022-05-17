Homeless Songs and Tuesday are among 15 fillies confirmed for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Dermot Weld-trained Homeless Songs moved towards the head of ante-post lists for Sunday’s Curragh Classic with victory in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown in early April. A tilt at the French Guineas was subsequently mooted, but connections elected to keep their powder dry for this weekend. Tuesday, who was beaten two lengths into third place in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, is one of four possible runners for Aidan O’Brien, who has already won the race on 10 occasions. The Ballydoyle handler could also saddle Group Three winner History as well as recent Listed scorer Concert Hall and Lullaby.

