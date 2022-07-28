How traditions at Goodwood have changed.

It’s well within living memory that the prospect of a female jockey winning any race in high summer amidst the Panama hats and picnic hampers on the West Sussex Downs was about as likely as holidaymakers at nearby Bognor Regis switching their summer holidays to the Moon.

And even as the glass ceiling has shattered here and across British horseracing, still it was odds against success for a woman riding in one of Goodwood’s now three prizes of the top-of-the-tree Group One variety, the Goodwood Cup, the Sussex Stakes or the Nassau Stakes.

Hollie Doyle however has taken things literally to a new level, first with Trueshan in the 2021 Goodwood Cup and now on the Prix de Diane winner Nashwa in the Nassau, and the crowds, still perhaps hoarse from their appreciation of Baaeed’s scintillating day-two performance proved, noisily, they cannot have too many heroes.

In another of the type of beautifully judged rides that took Doyle to a century of winners this season before any of her rivals, she held up Nashwa, trained by John and Thady Gosden for breeder/owner Imad Alsagar, before swooping with a furlong or so to go and storming home to victory.

It was in contrast to France when they had gone from much nearer the front and been forced to hold off all-comers.

A clenched fist celebration at the line seemed more pronounced than usual, and the jockey herself, winning her fourth top-level race in all, insisted that she “saved it for the big ones.” Later, she completed a double when successful with another well-executed ride on Prairie Falcon in the Nursery.

Watching Kuwaiti-born businessman Alsagar in the winners’ enclosure afterwards was to witness a racing professional glowing with pride at another brilliant performance by his filly and also by his number one rider, delivering once again.