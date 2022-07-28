Our man at the track Cornelius Lysaght reflects on another Group One win for the ultra-talented Hollie Doyle aboard star filly Nashwa at Goodwood.
How traditions at Goodwood have changed.
It’s well within living memory that the prospect of a female jockey winning any race in high summer amidst the Panama hats and picnic hampers on the West Sussex Downs was about as likely as holidaymakers at nearby Bognor Regis switching their summer holidays to the Moon.
And even as the glass ceiling has shattered here and across British horseracing, still it was odds against success for a woman riding in one of Goodwood’s now three prizes of the top-of-the-tree Group One variety, the Goodwood Cup, the Sussex Stakes or the Nassau Stakes.
Hollie Doyle however has taken things literally to a new level, first with Trueshan in the 2021 Goodwood Cup and now on the Prix de Diane winner Nashwa in the Nassau, and the crowds, still perhaps hoarse from their appreciation of Baaeed’s scintillating day-two performance proved, noisily, they cannot have too many heroes.
In another of the type of beautifully judged rides that took Doyle to a century of winners this season before any of her rivals, she held up Nashwa, trained by John and Thady Gosden for breeder/owner Imad Alsagar, before swooping with a furlong or so to go and storming home to victory.
It was in contrast to France when they had gone from much nearer the front and been forced to hold off all-comers.
A clenched fist celebration at the line seemed more pronounced than usual, and the jockey herself, winning her fourth top-level race in all, insisted that she “saved it for the big ones.” Later, she completed a double when successful with another well-executed ride on Prairie Falcon in the Nursery.
Watching Kuwaiti-born businessman Alsagar in the winners’ enclosure afterwards was to witness a racing professional glowing with pride at another brilliant performance by his filly and also by his number one rider, delivering once again.
When Alsagar, who breeds horses under the banner of the burgeoning Blue Diamond Stud Farm, appointed Doyle in 2020 it was seen as a breakthrough for female riders as it would bring her into even closer contact with some of flat racing’s most prestigious training operations like that of the Gosdens.
“I have said many times that I don’t think of her gender,” said Alsagar. “It has nothing to do with that. You either have the talent or you don’t and I saw that [in her].”
John Gosden was effusive in his praise too, and said: “She’s an absolute star, with an incredible work ethic. As a rider she’s very savvy, strong, she’s got great balance and a wonderful personality, and the great thing about her is that she is just so applied and so focussed.”
Although, as we know, there is no current vacancy for a principal rider at Gosden HQ, were there to be, it sounded like there might be a red hot favourite to be replacement.
It will be noted that the Gosden team has won four races at Group One level this year – as well as Nashwa now twice, Inspiral in Royal Ascot’s Coronation Stakes and dead-heater Lord North in the Dubai Turf in March – and the score between Doyle and Frankie Dettori riding them is two apiece.
While it is a pity that it looks as though we’ll have to wait until Arc weekend in Paris in October to see Nashwa again, in the Prix de l’Opera, with the plan then to aim at the Filly and Mare Turf race at the Breeders' Cup in Keeneland, the good news is that she seems certain to continue racing in 2023.
Of course, were horse and jockey to return to the Sussex Downs in high summer next year for what could be a third Group One win on the trot for Doyle, what a glorious new Goodwood tradition they would be creating. Watch this space.
