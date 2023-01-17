The record-breaking jockey was riding the Archie Watson-trained 4/7 favourite The Perfect Crown in a seven-furlong claimer at Dunstall Park when her mount broke down on the home bend.

Doyle walked away from the incident, but will not take up her booked rides at Kempton this afternoon.

She said: “Dr Jerry Hill (chief medical adviser for the British Horseracing Authority) has got me in to see a specialist today to get my arm checked out, so I will know more after that.

“I can’t bend my arm at the minute and I’m trying to get into Oaksey House today hopefully to see if a physio can sort it out.”