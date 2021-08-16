Hollie Doyle relishing St Leger chance with Interpretation

Doyle has linked up with Ireland’s champion trainer on a couple of occasions at York this year, finishing fourth in the Dante Stakes on Roman Empire and third in the Yorkshire Oaks on 150-1 chance La Joconde.

The record-breaking jockey has clearly impressed O’Brien, who has handed her the mount on the Galileo colt who has won his last three, including at Listed level last time out in the Vinnie Roe Stakes, where he beat Donnacha O’Brien’s Fernando Vichi, who reopposes.

Doyle said: “It’s a great ride to pick up. He looks highly progressive and is unbeaten this year.

“He’s certain to stay and has beaten Donnacha’s horse before. It’s my first ride in the Leger and I’m really looking forward to it.”

O’Brien also runs High Definition, Sir Lucan and The Mediterranean.

High Definition was an early Derby favourite but has endured a disappointing campaign so far, most recently finishing a well-beaten sixth in the Great Voltigeur at York – in which The Mediterranean was runner up, with Sir Lucan fourth.

Frankie Dettori will ride High Definition, James Doyle has been booked for Sir Lucan and Wayne Lordan partners The Mediterranean.