Hollie Doyle has paid tribute to Glen Shiel after the horse who provided her with a breakthrough Group One success was retired.

The pair combined to win the 2020 Champions Sprint on Champions Day at Ascot and it proved to be a seminal moment in Doyle’s career, which continues to go from strength to strength. Trained by Archie Watson, the eight-year-old came within a length of repeating his success 12 months later when second to Creative Force and was also second in the Diamond Jubilee at the Royal meeting. He has been winless in threes starts so far this season and following a setback in training, the decision has been made to call time on his career. “He’s a star and he is a horse I’ll also hold very close to my heart as he gave me my first Group One,” said Doyle.