Hollie Doyle gallops to 100th winner of the year on Oakenshield at Yarmouth

The rider registered 151 winners in 2020, second to only Ben Curtis, in what was a curtailed campaign due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Doyle became the first rider this year to hit the century mark as the Linda Stubbs-trained Oakenshield prevailed by three-quarters of a length in the first division of the QuinnBet Handicap.

The Flat jockeys’ championship runs from May 1 to October 16, and Doyle currently sits in fourth, with reigning champion Oisin Murphy setting the pace.

She took her annual tally to 101 when she completed a double as Tom Ward’s 13/8 favourite Moonshiner won the closing race on the card, the QuinnCasino Handicap, by a head.

Doyle later posted a tweet, which read: “Over the moon to have hit 100 winners this year, massive thanks to all trainers, owners & connections for the support so far!”