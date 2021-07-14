Hollie Doyle gallops to 100th winner of the year on Oakenshield at Yarmouth

Hollie Doyle chalked up her 100th win of 2021 as Oakenshield triumphed at Yarmouth on Wednesday evening.
The rider registered 151 winners in 2020, second to only Ben Curtis, in what was a curtailed campaign due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Doyle became the first rider this year to hit the century mark as the Linda Stubbs-trained Oakenshield prevailed by three-quarters of a length in the first division of the QuinnBet Handicap.
The Flat jockeys’ championship runs from May 1 to October 16, and Doyle currently sits in fourth, with reigning champion Oisin Murphy setting the pace.
She took her annual tally to 101 when she completed a double as Tom Ward’s 13/8 favourite Moonshiner won the closing race on the card, the QuinnCasino Handicap, by a head.
Doyle later posted a tweet, which read: “Over the moon to have hit 100 winners this year, massive thanks to all trainers, owners & connections for the support so far!”